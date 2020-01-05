Ten Southern Columbia players were named to the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team, joining them on the team were Dominic Bridi and Dillon Bohner of Line Mountain, along with Nick Troutman and Logan Wills of Mount Carmel.
The Class 4A team was also announced. The lone player locally selected was Selinsgrove safety Teague Hoover, selected to the second team.
Julian Fleming earned Player of the Year honors and Jim Roth picked up the Coach of the Year award in Class 2A.
Nine of the Tigers selected earned first-team honors: running back Gaige Garcia, Fleming, offensive lineman Lear Quinton, defensive lineman Cole Schankweiler, quarterback Preston Zachman as the offensive athlete, Cal Haladay and Max Tillett as inside linebackers and Jake Davis at cornerback. Kicker Ethan Haupt was selected to the second team.
Bridi earned first team honors at defensive end, while Bohner was a second-team defensive tackle selection.
Garcia topped 2,000 yards on the ground for the third straight season and finished his career as the state’s all-time leader in touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. Fleming finishes his career as the state’s leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Zachman in his only season as a the starting quarterback threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. An outside linebacker on defense, Zachman returned an interception and a fumble for a touchdown.
Quinton was the pulling guard this season for the potent Tigers’ offense that gained more than 5,000 yards on the ground. Schankweiler had 35 tackles and 4.5 sacks as a defensive tackle.
Haladay and Tillett leave Southern Columbia as No. 1 and No. 2 in total career tackles and sacks. Davis saw a lot of action as the cornerback opposite Fleming and did a great job. He led the Tigers with nine interceptions.
Haupt set the state record for a extra points in a season with 118, the third straight season a Tigers’ kicker has broken that record.
Bridi, a junior, led the Eagles in tackles with 96 and tackles for a loss with 11. He also had 3.5 sacks. Bohner, a senior, finished with 94 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Troutman was the second-leading tackler for the Red Tornadoes with 101 tackles, while Wills, a defensive end, had 18 tackles for a loss and six sacks this season.
Hoover, a just a sophomore, had 103 tackles as a safety for the Seals this season. He finished with five interceptions, three fumbles forced and two recovered for Selinsgrove.