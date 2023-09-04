PITTSBURGH — Two days after Pitt’s 45-7 victory over Wofford, Pat Narduzzi is still pleased with quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s play after watching the game film.
“I really liked Phil’s play a lot, and so did our staff. He played clean,” Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference on Monday.
Jurkovec’s first start in a Panthers’ uniform resulted in him completing 17-of-23 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 41 yards and another touchdown. While some of his throws were low and not all of his passes were crisp, Narduzzi still liked what he saw from his new signal caller.
“Penetration inside for quarterbacks is an issue. When you see some of these bad balls…a lot of his throws are when there’s pressure and there’s someone in the “A” gap,” Narduzzi said. “You don’t mind edge pressure when a quarterback can step up in the pocket, but when he can’t step up in the pocket—overall I thought he had a hell of a game.
“We’re happy with where he is, and we’re only going to keep getting better, not only at quarterback but at every position.”
The coach said the pressure from the “A” gap is something the team will clean up moving forward.
“(Wofford) did just a couple things that maybe we didn’t prepare for, whatever, but we’ll definitely be a lot better prepared for that,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers will face a much tougher test this week when they host Cincinnati Saturday evening with former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield in his first season leading the Bearcats. Narduzzi and Satterfield have coached against each other twice when the latter was at Louisville and split their two previous meetings, with Pitt topping the Cardinals, 23-20, in 2020 and Louisville defeating the Panthers, 24-10, last season.
Narduzzi says based on Satterfield’s first game at Cincinnati, the Bearcats are “very similar” to Satterfield’s Louisville teams.
“They do a good job. They’re going to go back and look at games from the last three years,” Narduzzi said. “They did it at Louisville, and they kind of copycat some stuff that you can just notice, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a play that we saw against Miami back in this day.’”
Cincinnati comes into Pittsburgh with the fifth-ranked offense in the country after exploding for 667 yards and nine touchdowns in their 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Emory Jones, a transfer from Florida, accounted for seven touchdowns in the victory, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for two more scores.
Narduzzi plans to review film on other athletic quarterbacks the Panthers have faced in recent years in order to prepare effectively for Jones.
“We’ll do a great job self-scouting and going back to every team that we played that has an athletic quarterback and kind of look and see, hey, what did they think they could get on us, where is our weakness, what are they trying to attack,” Narduzzi said.
Jones is just one of several transfers on the Bearcats. Narduzzi says he’s glad he and his coaching staff have the one game tape of Cincinnati in order to prepare for this week’s matchup.
“Really good players, but you’ve got at least a game tape on them. It would be a lot harder if we opened up with them and didn’t know—you’re going back watching their old school or old high school tape,” Narduzzi said.
“Cincinnati is tough. They’re physical. They’ve got good football players,” Narduzzi added. “They’ll be hungry coming in here.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey