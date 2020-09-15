PITTSBURGH — A day after posting a lopsided 55-0 victory over Austin Peay, Pitt moved into the AP Poll at No. 25 when the rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon.
It’s the Panthers’ first appearance in the AP Poll since Week 12 of 2018, when they were ranked No. 24 after defeating Wake Forest and clinching the ACC Coastal Division title.
Coach Pat Narduzzi says the ranking isn’t important.
“With less conferences out there, doesn’t matter,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “Less people playing. Matters less this year than a year ago.
“Our job is to go out and win football games on Saturdays.”
Due to the ACC’s reworking of the 2020 schedule, Pitt will face 10 conference opponents over the next 11 weeks, beginning Saturday when Syracuse visits the Panthers.
Narduzzi said that, in some respects, playing tougher opponents can help his players.
“As a matter of fact, I’d rather play the best,” Narduzzi said.
“It’s harder to get them ready for Austin Peay, Youngstown State, Delaware and Albany, but it won’t be hard to get them ready for Syracuse, Clemson, North Carolina — whoever else we get to play. Kind of a benefit.
“We don’t have to worry about them being mentally ready to go.”