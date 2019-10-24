The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the seventh that kicked off a big inning for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series.
Suzuki hit a 1-0 pitch from Justin Verlander into the left-field stands, Washington scored six runs in the top of the seventh, and defeated the Houston Astros 12-3.
Washington takes a 2-0 lead in the World Series as it heads home for Game 3 on Friday night.
Verlander, who drops to 0-5 in World Series starts, was pulled after walking Victor Robles. In came reliever Ryan Pressly, whose right knee has been giving him trouble for months. What followed was a messy display of baseball, perhaps the poorest of the season for the Astros, and at the worst time.
Washington wound up scoring six times in all and taking an 8-2 lead, helped by a grounder that Alex Bregman couldn’t handle cleanly and another ball the All-Star third baseman threw away.
Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run single in the big inning, and then added another RBI single in a three-run eighth. Michael A. Taylor added a home run in the top of the ninth.
The Nationals took an early lead after Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double off Verlander in the top of the first inning.
That lead was short-lived as Bregman countered with a two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg in the bottom of the first.
That was all Houston could manage against Strasburg and (three) relievers, except for a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth by Martin Maldonado. Strasburg pitched six innings to earn the victory.
The Astros now face a virtual must-win Friday night in Washington. Zack Greinke is expected to start for Houston, and the Nationals are expected to throw Anibal Sanchez.