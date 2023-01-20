COAL TOWNSHIP — Freshman Trey Keating scored a game-high 26 points for the Green Wave in the Schuylkill League crossover win.
Alex Hughes lead the Red Raiders (4-11) with 14 points.
Nativity BVM 68, Lourdes Regional 37
Nativity BVM (5-9) 68
Bailey Ziolkowski 4 4-6 12; Tyler Borden 2 0-1 4; Noah Dolbin 5 5-6 15; Michael Quirk 3 0-0 7; Trey Keating 9 1-2 26; Keith King 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 10-15 68.
3-point goals: Keating 2, Quirk.
Did not score: Sammy Walborn.
Lourdes Regional (4-11) 37
Owen Sandri 3 0-2 7; Alex Hughes 7 0-0 14; Colin Lokitis 4 1-7 9; Joey Feudale 1 0-0 2; Trebor Moore 1 2-2 5. Totals: 16 3-12 37.
3-point goals: Moore, Sandri.
Did not score: Austin Lamonica, Liam Bradley, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM;16;25;11;16 — 68
Lourdes Reg.;14;7;16;0 — 37