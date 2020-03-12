HERSHEY — Kaitlyn Zemantauski scored 21 points — including 15 from beyond the 3-point arc — and Nativity BVM had three others reach double figures as the deep-shooting Golden Girls defeated Greenwood 63-58 in a PIAA Class A second-round girls basketball game Wednesday night at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center.
Samantha Heenan (12 points), Kami Abdo (10) and Tori Hunyara (10) also reached double figures for Nativity (20-6), which made 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts. Zemantauski was 5-for-6 from deep.
“We had them scouted probably as good as we had anyone scouted,” Greenwood coach Jeff Deitz said. “We knew they could shoot and we knew they could drive.
“We had some breakdowns and we gave up a lot of 3s in transition. Zemantauski, she was awesome. She was awesome. Every time she got a look, she made us pay. Good for her. Congratulations. She was lights out for them and we didn’t have an answer.”
Nativity’s offensive balance also spoiled a tremendous effort by Kenedy Stroup. With Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko on hand, Stroup scored 31 points, dished out five assists and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds in her final high school game.
“Her sense of desire is so commendable,” Deitz said.
The Wildcats didn’t take their first lead until there was 1:05 remaining in the third quarter on a Stroup layup. Moments later, the Wildcats took a 40-39 edge into the fourth quarter after Stroup connected on a runner.
Unfortunately, every time the Wildcats (21-8) made a charge, Nativity responded — often with a 3-pointer.
“My girls (have) guts,” said Deitz, whose Wildcats trailed 19-9 after committing eight of their 19 turnovers in the opening quarter. “They fought and they never stopped.”
While Abdo’s 3-ball had the Golden Girls back in front 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, Stroup’s finish at the rim tied it at 42. Moments later, Zemantauski made another 3-pointer as Nativity regained the lead for good.
Nativity used a 20-9 run in the opening seven minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 59-49 lead with 1:02 to go. The Golden Girls hit three 3-pointers in the game-sealing run.
“We changed the way we practice,” Nativity coach Scott Forney said. “We spend the first 30 minutes working on nothing but shooting. Dribble penetration leading to kick outs. Dribble penetration leading to getting the ball into the post area.
“The girls have taken that, worked at it, and it’s showing right now. It’s fun to watch.”
Not if you’re on the opposite side.
Greenwood drew within four (59-55) with 35 seconds to go on an Alli Crockett layup, but the junior was unable to cash the and-one. When Abdo sank a pair of free throws with 30.5 seconds to go, Nativity was in good shape.
The Golden Girls will take on unbeaten Jenkintown Saturday in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal.
Greenwood, meanwhile, will be on the outside looking on.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Deitz said. “I’m just proud of them.
“I’m happy for them. I’m proud for them. My heart is broken for them. Hat’s off to Nativity; I thought they hit big shots when they needed to. That’s the game.”
PIAA CLASS A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
At Milton Hershey High School
NATIVITY 63, GREENWOOD 58
Nativity (20-6) 63
Kami Abdo 3 3-5 10; Samantha Heenan 4 4-6 12; Kaitlyn Zemantauski 7 2-2 21; Tori Hunyara 4 0-2 10; Allison Clarke 2 0-1 4; Madison Kramer 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 9-16 63.
3-point goals: Abdo, Zemantauski 5, Hunyara 2, Kramer 2.
Did not score: Calen Quick.
Greenwood (21-8) 58
Kenedy Stroup 11 9-12 31; Abby Taylor 5 0-1 10; Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2; Alli Crockett 2 0-1 4; Alli Walton 4 3-3 11. Totals 23 12-17 58.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mercedees McNaughton, Jordan Stroup.
Score by quarters
Nativity 19 9 11 24 — 63
Greenwood 9 15 16 18 — 58