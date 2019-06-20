The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer shrugged off a broken nose and black eye to throw seven shutout innings, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers, and the Washington Nationals completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night.
The Nationals have won 16 of their last 23, while Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last nine and 12-of-18.
In the first game, Patrick Corbin struck out eight while allowing one run over seven innings as the Nationals earned a 6-2 victory in the delayed series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday.
Scherzer bunted a ball off his face during batting practice Tuesday, but it didn’t stop him from making his scheduled start. His injury may have provided an extra layer of intimidation in the form of a black eye more worthy of a boxing ring than a baseball diamond.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner sported a pronounced bruise arcing beneath his right eye, adding another hue to a glare that already featured one blue eye and one brown eye.
While he wasn’t at his most efficient, piling up 117 pitches, Scherzer (6-5) was rarely threatened. He struck out 10, yielded only four hits.
n Braves 7, Mets 2
ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman launched an early two-run shot, and Atlanta beat New York.
The NL East-leading Braves are 14-4 in June, best in the majors. They top the big leagues in runs, homers and RBIs this month and have outscored opponents 43-12 in going 5-0 in rubber games at home this season.
Freeman blooped a pop-fly single to begin the sixth, Atlanta’s first hit since his homer in the first off Steven Matz (5-5). Donaldson followed with his 14th home run, sixth in his last nine games, before Austin Riley doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies’ double to make it 5-2.
n Padres 8, Brewers 7
SAN DIEGO — Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh, and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot for San Diego, which overcame three homers by Milwaukee to sweep the Brewers.
Reyes’ shot to right-center, his 20th, came off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) after Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and Hunter Renfroe walked.
Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.
Craig Stammen got into and out of trouble in the ninth for his third save.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 12, Rays 1
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win, and New York thumped Tampa Bay to complete a three-game sweep.
Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York three-hit Tampa Bay to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over the second-place Rays to 3½ games. Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season — the other came against Boston in April.
Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career.
Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks.
n A’s 8, Orioles 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as Oakland handed Baltimore its eighth straight loss.
Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A’s complete a three-game sweep.
Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander didn’t give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.
n Red Sox 9, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Eduardo Rodríguez picked up Boston’s bullpen a night after a 17-inning loss, Brock Holt drove in three runs, and the Red Sox beat Minnesota.
Rodríguez (8-4) allowed four runs on eight hits, but more important, he lasted seven innings after the Red Sox used eight relievers in Tuesday’s marathon.
Boston scored three runs in the second, fifth and eighth innings to win for the seventh time in eight games. The AL Central-leading Twins have dropped three of four and lost a home series for just the second time this season.
n Angels 11, Blue Jays 6
TORONTO — Mike Trout hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, and had a career-best seven RBIs as Los Angeles beat Toronto.
Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, who have won all six meetings with the Blue Jays this season and 18 of the last 24 in Toronto.
Trout, who finished 3-for-6, flied out in the sixth, struck out looking at a full count pitch in the eighth, and had an RBI single with the bases loaded in the ninth.
It was the first seven-RBI game by an Angels batter since Torii Hunter did it against Kansas City on July 4, 2010.
n Indians 10, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jason Kipnis hit two home runs, going back-to-back with Roberto Pérez during a five-run first inning, and Cleveland beat Texas.
The Indians have won 10 of their last 14 games. They have hit nine home runs in winning two of the first three games of a four-game series.
n Mariners 8, Royals 2
SEATTLE — Domingo Santana hit two home runs in a game for the third time this season, Marco Gonzales won his third straight start, and Seattle avoided an embarrassing series sweep.
Santana, who had five RBIs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead and they went on to snap Kansas City’s three-game winning streak. The Mariners had been outscored 15-4 by the Royals in the first two games of a series between last-place teams.
INTERLEAGUE
n Pirates 8, Tigers 7
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete Pittsburgh’s rally from a six-run deficit, and the Pirates beat Detroit.
With the Pirates trailing 7-5, Reynolds sent a knuckle curve from Nick Ramirez (3-2) 421 feet to left-center for his sixth homer of the season, driving in Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier.
Felipe Vázquez retired the side in order in the ninth for his 17th save.
n Reds 3, Astros 2
CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single as Cincinnati rallied for a rare sweep of Houston.
The Reds matched their season high with a fourth straight win. They also swept the Marlins in April.
n Cubs 7, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Cubs handed Lucas Giolito his first loss since April by downing the White Sox.
David Bote also connected to help the Cubs bounce back from a tough loss to their crosstown rivals in their first meeting of the season. Jon Lester (6-5) allowed two more homers, but worked into the sixth inning to improve to 3-1 in June.