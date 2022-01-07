ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Daniel Deaver scored 20 points off the bench, 13 of them coming in the second half when Navy broke open a tie game, and pulled away from Bucknell 73-55 on Friday night at Alumni Hall in Patriot League men's basketball action.
Xander Rice led the Bison (3-12, 0-3 Patriot League) with 14 points, followed by Elvin Edmonds IV with 12, and Andre Screen with 11 and seven rebounds.
John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 18 points, with 11 coming at the foul line, to help Navy to a 3-0 Patriot League start (10-4 overall).
Bucknell held Navy to 32 percent shooting in the first half, and went to the locker room knotted up at 32-32.
The Bison went ice cold at the start of the second against the Patriot League's top-ranked defensive team, and the Midshipmen methodically pulled away.
"Whenever Navy got an open shot in the second half, they made them, and we missed an awful lot of our open shots," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "It's frustrating, no doubt. In two of our three league games we defended pretty well but struggled to score. Against Army, we scored but couldn't guard them. I firmly believe we have the talent to win a lot of games, but we need to start by developing some consistency in order to get things turned around."
The Bison led 35-34 after Screen's blocked shot led to a transition layup for Rice, but that was one of only four Bucknell buckets in the first 14 minutes of the second half.
Navy scored six straight points before Malachi Rhodes hit a baseline jumper to bring the Bison within three, but the Midshipmen pounced on a couple of loose balls to extend their cushion. Deaver plucked the ball off the floor in a scramble in the paint and flipped it in, and then a deflected pass went right to Patrick Dorsey in the corner for a 3-pointer. Deaver followed with another layup, and Navy's lead ballooned to 49-37.
Later in the half, Jaylen Walker hit back-to-back 3s from the left wing to run Navy's advantage up to 18 at 60-42, and the Mids led by at least 14 the rest of the way.
After shooting 32.1 percent in the first half, Navy shot 63.0 percent in the second, including 4-for-6 from the arc. Bucknell shot 36.4 percent in the second half and 39.6 percent overall against a Navy squad that came in ranked 20th nationally in scoring defense at 59.6 points per game.
The Bison were outrebounded 36-29, but they did a solid job on the defensive glass, as Navy had only five offensive rebounds in the game.
Both teams got out to a frosty start, as the game was scoreless for the first 2:43 before Carter cashed in three free throws. Bucknell held Navy to 1-for-11 shooting over the first nine-plus minutes, but the Bison could only cobble a 10-7 lead after their own 4-for-14 start.
Bucknell did make the game's first run, however, a 10-2 surge keyed by a three-point play from Rice and a trey from Funk. Alex Timmerman's jump-hook in the lane made it 20-12 and forced a Navy timeout.
Carter got going with seven straight points to get Navy back in it, but Funk made another 3-pointer and then dished a sweet pass to Screen off a pick and roll to put the Bison up 28-21.
Dorsey, who scored nine points off the bench in his first game of the season for Navy, hit a 3-pointer to ignite an 8-0 Navy run, then the lead changed hands three more times before Carter tied it at 32-all with a free throw with 1.6 seconds left in the half.
Navy 73, Bucknell 55
Bucknell (3-12) 55
van der Heijden 1-5 0-0 3, Timmerman 2-6 0-0 4, Edmonds 4-7 2-2 12, Funk 3-11 0-0 8, Rice 5-13 4-5 14, Screen 5-8 1-1 11, Motta 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 0-1 1-2 1, Rhodes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 8-10 55.
Navy (10-4) 73
Nelson 4-9 0-0 8, Njoku 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 3-11 11-14 18, Inge 1-4 0-0 2, Yoder 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 3-7 0-0 8, Deaver 8-8 3-5 20, Dorsey 3-5 0-0 9, Roach 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Atkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 0-0 0-0 0, K.Summers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 14-19 73.
Halftime: 32-32. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-17 (Edmonds 2-4, Funk 2-5, van der Heijden 1-4, Adoh 0-1, Motta 0-1, Rice 0-2), Navy 7-21 (Dorsey 3-4, Walker 2-4, Deaver 1-1, Carter 1-6, Inge 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Roach 0-1, Silva 0-1, Yoder 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 25 (Screen 7), Navy 35 (Nelson, Walker 6). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Funk 4), Navy 12 (Inge 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 17, Navy 15. A: 1,008.