COAL TOWNSHIP — Not two minutes into the second quarter of Monday’s district semifinal, Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert subbed out Grace Nazih and got in her ear before the Indians senior could sit in her socially distanced chair.
The conversation was brief; maybe 40 seconds of game time. Nazih was back on the court at the next whistle, and she immediately gave Shamokin the breathing room it needed to reach a district championship game for the first time in nine years.
“I reminded Grace of what she’s capable of on the court,” Rickert said. “Sometimes I can see in Grace’s eyes when she’s going through something. So I pulled her out just to calm her down, re-focus her, and told her what she can do and gave her confidence.”
In a four-possession sequence following her return, Nazih scored on a putback and dished assists to Desiree Michaels and Ari Nolter, which pushed the Indians ahead of Athens by nine. Though the third-seeded Wildcats later cut the deficit to two, they never got closer and ultimately fell to Shamokin, 32-25, at the Purple Palace.
The Indians (11-5), who were beaten in the semifinal round in each of the last three seasons — losing to Athens a year ago after consecutive losses to Mifflinburg — earned a district final berth for the first time since winning the 2012 District 4 Class 3A title. They will play fourth-seeded Central Columbia (11-9), a 47-36 winner over No. 1 Lewisburg, for the Class 4A crown 5 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport H.S.
“Us three seniors, we’ve watched the groups in front of us go to the district semifinals and lose each year,” said Nolter, who scored a team-high 11 points. “So that really drove us to want to get to that district title game and be the best that we can be.”
“We all had the same goal — we’re going to get there — and we’re so excited,” said Nazih, who added 10 points. “We’re so hyped this season. Like, I never been so hyped in my life.”
Shamokin led 8-4 after a remarkably slow-paced first quarter in which Athens (17-7) appeared to hunt the 3-pointer that helped sink the Indians last February. Wildcats senior Kayleigh Miller, who hit four 3s in the team’s previous meeting, missed all three of her first-quarter looks and finished 0-for-9 from distance (0-for-10 overall).
“Getting out on their shooters was huge for us, and I think we really closed out on them well,” said Nolter. “I’m sure it was (frustrating) because they did not get many open looks at all. Our defense was huge for us. I think we played really, really strong.”
After surging to an 8-2 lead on 3-pointers by Nolter and Carly Nye, the Indians went scoreless for more a span of 7-plus minutes that included seven turnovers. Rickert pulled Nazih just after the final turnover in the drought and the Indians ahead 8-5.
“She was just basically, like, I need to be a leader. I need to come out and play and do what I know how to do. I need to show up,” Nazih said of the talk. “I’m a senior. I know I need to be there for my team, and I need to be the person to make things roll, to get things started.”
When she returned, Nazih followed up her own miss from under the hoop before leading Michaels and Nolter with pinpoint passes for a 14-5 lead late in the half.
Athens junior Caydence Macik opened the second half with five quick points, including a top-of-the-key 3, that cut the margin to 14-12. The 6-footer finished with game-high totals of 16 points and seven boards.
Nazih hit a pair of free throws for the Indians’ first points of the third quarter at the 5:09 mark, then she and Nolter each made two buckets in an 8-5 run that put Shamokin up 24-17. The lead reached nine (28-19) early in the fourth and again with 1:18 to play (32-23) after the Wildcats had pulled within five.
The 5-10 Nazih scored eight of her 10 points in the second half, and added four steals and three blocks. Nye, a freshman, scored five points, while sophomore Madison Lippay had four.
“I just think they’re playing as a team, and they want it right now,” said Rickert. “I think that’s what got us over the hump, just that will to be focused at practice all week, come out and stick to a game plan and get it done. I’m happy for the girls, and I’m proud of them.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
SHAMOKIN 32, ATHENS 25
Athens (17-7) 25
Karlee Bartlow 1 0-0 2, Megan Collins 1 2-3 5, Caydence Macik 7 1-6 16, Hannah Blackman 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-9 25.
3-point goals: Collins, Macik.
Did not score: Kayleigh Miller, Rachel Stephens, Emma Bronson.
Shamokin (11-5) 32
Carly Nye 2 0-0 5, Madison Lippay 2 0-2 4, Grace Nazih 4 2-2 10, Ari Nolter 5 0-0 11, Desiree Michaels 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-4 32.
3-point goals: Nolter, Nye.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Morgan Nolter.
Score by quarters
Athens`4`3`12`6 — 25
Shamokin`8`6`10`8 — 32