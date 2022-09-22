SELINSGROVE — The Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars will close out Selinsgrove Speedway's season this weekend with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line beginning tonight.
The winner of tonight's 410 preliminary race, a 25-lapper, will win $6,000 and earn a spot in Saturday's Open. Tonight's schedule also features the super late models in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win.
Pit gates on Friday open at 4:30 p.m. with time trials starting at 7:45 p.m. Friday’s grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will showcase the sprint cars in the 40-lap Nace Memorial National Open. To celebrate the race’s 40th running and as a tribute to Nace — the speedway’s only five-time sprint car track champion — the winner will earn $26,000, matching the No. 26 on the side of Nace's ride. It is the biggest winner’s share for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in central Pennsylvania this season.
The Fast Tees Fast Time Award in memory of Jim Nace will pay $300. The Nace family is also giving away five $50 cash prizes to fans in honor of Nace’s five track championships. 410 sprint car heats on Saturday will pay $100 to win.
The PASS 305 sprint cars will join the 410 sprint cars on Saturday night’s card starting at 7 p.m. Pit gates and advanced ticket holder gates open at 4 p.m. with all general admission gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
Anthony Macri of Dillsburg is the two-time defending Jim Nace Memorial National Open champion. He became the 20th different driver to win the race since it started in 1983, with the late Maynard Yingst of Linglestown scoring victories in the first three Opens. Fred Rahmer of Salfordville is the event’s only five-time winner.
The rain date for Saturday’s show only will be Sunday, Sept. 25, if needed.