Milton senior Carly Neidig hopes to continue the school year the way she started it: strong.
Neidig said her schedule has been full between studying for her honors courses, helping the Black Panthers’ girls soccer team’s early season success and competing in the Harvest Festival Princess Pageant.
Neidig said she has played soccer since she was 5 years old. Milton girls soccer coach Rod Harris said his starting center back is a threat all over the field, especially as the Black Panthers opened the newly renovated Alumni Field in August.
“Carly is a defensive threat,” he said. “She helped the team win our season opener, home opener, and brand-new stadium opener.”
The Milton girls’ soccer team beat Millville 10-1.
“It opened the season in a positive way,” Neidig said. “The Millville game started us off strong and confidently.”
The Milton girls soccer team is currently 4-1.
Neidig’s contributions to her team, her academic success — including a 4.0 GPA — and her involvement in her community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Following her team’s early victories, Neidig said she wants to continue to strive for success. “I think of myself as a hard worker. I love feeling accomplished,” she said.
Neidig is a senior captain of the Milton girls’ soccer team.
“She is a leader on the team. She is vocal, and isn’t afraid to speak up,” Harris said.
Neidig said she was honored to be chosen by her teammates.
“I take a role in organizing team-building activities like breakfasts, dinners, and bonfires,” she said. “The captains also take a big role in practices and warmups before games.”
Neidig said she is proud of the way her team works together.
“It’s a good group of girls. Everyone gets along. It’s an honor for us captains that the girls confide in us with any issues and we’re there to help them,” she said.
Neidig is also a member of Milton’s track and field team where she throws disc and shot put.
Her hard work and diligence do not stop on the athletic field. Neidig is enrolled in several honors courses and has a GPA of 102.9%. She is also the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Historian of Milton’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and a member of the student council.
Just this past week, Neidig said she was busy celebrating the Harvest Festival Princess Pageant.
“It was a great experience and super fun,” she said. “I loved meeting the girls and growing a connection. It will impact the rest of my life as far as the lessons I learned.”
A lot of time and work went into preparing for the pageant, she said. “We prepare all summer for our different outfits and write a speech,” she said. “In August, you attend weekly meetings to make sure everything is perfect for the pageant.”
Neidig said she plans to attend college but has not yet decided where. She said she wants to major in business with a minor in marketing or sales.
Wherever she ends up, Neidig is aiming high.
“I want to be successful,” she said. “It drives me to get involved.”