MIDDLEBURG — Thea Neimond was tired.
Both she and East Juniata coach Val Dressler said as much. When it mattered most, though, Neimond had enough gas to deliver East Juniata a District 4 gold medal.
Neimond’s finish from Clayre Guyer with 5:34 left in the District 4 Class A championship game was the difference as top-seeded East Juniata edged Bloomsburg, 1-0, at Midd-West High School on Saturday.
East Juniata (21-1) and Bloomsburg both advance to the PIAA tournament Tuesday. The Tigers play their first-round game at a District 4 site to be determined.
“We needed this bad,” Neimond said. “We’d spent the last two years in this same spot.”
Instead of a title game rematch with Southern Columbia, the Tigers faced the third-seeded Panthers, who ended the reigning PIAA champions’ season in the semifinal round.
“We were nervous,” said Neimond. “We were at the (semifinal) game and thought Southern had it. (The Panthers) came all the way back, so we knew they were dangerous and it really helped us focus (in practice) a lot more.”
East Juniata came out the aggressor. The Tigers dominated possession, especially the first half, and cranked three rocket shots off the crossbar in a span of 12 minutes of the first half. Bloomsburg (14-7) didn’t generate many chances, but the few it did were taken from point-blank range.
“We knew they had a lot of playmakers who were technically sound,” said Panthers coach Aaron Flook. “We expected it to be a very close, physical game. We just didn’t do enough offensively or possess the ball well.”
What Bloomsburg did was effectively weather EJ’s storm. After collecting only two shots in the first half, the Panthers triggered five in the second, including two that Tiger goalie Brianna Henry stopped cold inside of four minutes left in regulation.
“Brianna did a beautiful job (in net),” Dressler said. “She was so quick to get down and stop those shots.”
Of Neimond’s game-winning goal, Dressler said, “Everything was going in slow motion. I know she was so tired, but she just fought through it, dug deep, and found the will to get it done.
“All she saw was the goal, and she just went for it.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
GIRLS SOCCER
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Midd-West H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 1,
BLOOMSBURG 0
Second half
EJ-Thea Neimond (Clayre Guyer), 5:34.
Shots: EJ 13-7. Corners: EJ 3-0. Saves: Bloomsburg 5 (Abbey Gerasimoff); East Juniata 4 (Brianna Henry).