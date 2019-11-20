The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game 2:55 into overtime capped a frantic comeback to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 Tuesday night to extend their points streak to 15 games.
The Islanders trailed by two late in the third period before goals by Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock in the final 4:29 of regulation forced overtime. Nelson won it when he fired a shot at Matt Murray that trickled to the goaltender’s right. Nelson tapped the rebound into the open net for his sixth goal of the season.
n Panthers 5, Flyers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist to lift Florida over Philadelphia.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Colton Sceviour and Mike Hoffman also scored and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots. The Panthers are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.
n Bruins 5, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals apiece, and Brad Marchand added three assists to lead Boston over New Jersey.
Tuukka Rask made 25 saves and New Jersey native Connor Clifton added a goal as the Bruins beat the Devils for the eighth time in nine meetings.
n Blue Jackets 5, Canadiens 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist, rookie Emil Bemstrom added a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Montreal.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots for his eighth win as Columbus improved to 8-8-4. Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets.
n Wild 4, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zach Parise scored twice, Alex Stalock made 30 saves and Minnesota beat Buffalo.
Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who improved to 4-2-1 in their last seven.
Senators 4, Red Wings 3
DETROIT — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa held on to beat Detroit.
John Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period when the Senators were outshot 16-3. The Senators scored three goals in a 5:22 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.
n Hurricanes 4,
Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Carolina beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.
Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina earned the franchise’s first sweep of a regular-season road trip of at least three games.
n Jets 2, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers scored, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves, and Winnipeg defeated Nashville.
The teams are heading in opposite directions in the tough Central Division. Winnipeg has won three in a row and five of six. The reeling Predators have lost five straight and seven of eight.