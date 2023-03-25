The Associated Press
MIAMI — Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and the Brooklyn Nets opened the third quarter on a 31-6 run on the way to rolling past Miami 129-100 on Saturday night and leapfrogging the Heat back into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Cam Johnson added 23 points and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 for the Nets (40-34), who snapped a five-game slide. They’re only a half-game up on Miami (40-35) in the race for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff berth, but swept the Heat 3-0 this season and would also own a head-to-head tiebreaker.
Max Strus scored 23 for the Heat, all of them in the first half. Tyler Herro scored 23, Jimmy Butler had 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 for the Heat. Miami was outscored 64-31 after halftime.
Hawks 143, Pacers 130
ATLANTA — John Collins led eight Hawks scorers in double figures with 21 points and Atlanta overcame Jordan Nwora’s season-high 33 points to beat Indiana.
The Hawks overcame the loss of Trae Young, who was ejected in the third quarter, to score their most points this season.
Young had 14 points and five assists.
The game was tied at 84 when Young was ejected. The Hawks outscored the Pacers 21-14 the remainder of the period for a 105-98 lead.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 19 points and Buddy Hield had 16 for Indiana.
Dejounte Murray had 20 points in his return after missing two games with a non-COVID illness. Saddiq Bey led Atlanta’s bench with 18 points.