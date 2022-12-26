The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points, and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
The Nets withstood a sensational 46-point performance by Darius Garland, who single-handedly kept the Cavs close in the fourth.
Brooklyn has won 13 of 14.
Clippers 142, Pistons 132, OT
DETROIT — Paul George scored 32 points, and Los Angeles overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation to beat Detroit.
Heat 113, Timberwolves 110
MIAMI — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and Miami got back to .500 by holding off Minnesota.
Pelicans 113, Pacers 93
NEW ORLEANS — Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and short-handed New Orleans extended its winning streak to three games, beating Indiana.
Rockets 133, Bulls 118
CHICAGO — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points, and Houston used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat Chicago, snapping a five-game losing streak.