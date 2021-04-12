The Daily Item
Anthony Neuer didn’t win the Professional Bowlers Association U.S. Open on Sunday, but the Lewisburg native did make history in Las Vegas.
Neuer, 18, a 2019 Lewisburg graduate, became one of just four bowlers to convert a 7-10 split in the 59-year history of televised professional bowling.
A video clip of the historic split — which hadn’t been accomplished in 30 years — and Neuer’s preceding shot, quickly went viral with more than 10,000 YouTube views a few hours after it occurred (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XWyVOh5AX8).
“My goodness! The ‘Ginger Assassin’ just dropped a 7-10!” FS1 commentator Rob Stone shouted as Neuer beamed while wearing a face mask. “You bet, kid! You bet! Oh, man!
“Give me some oxygen and water!”
Neuer’s shot was immediately dubbed the telecast’s “Spare of the Game,” and both shots were replayed from various angles. On the momentous spare, left-hander’s ball violently struck the inside of the No. 10 pin, which hit the wall and flipped toward the middle-back of the lane. It then clipped the ball in the pit and was redirected back onto across pin deck, kicking the No. 7 into the gutter.
“That was awesome, bro,” Jakob Butturff said after following Neuer’s shot with a strike in their stepladder match.
Neuer, who was seeded third in the finals, defeated Cristian Azcona, the fifth seed, from Puerto Rico, 236-200 in their stepladder match. Neuer advanced to face Butturff, 26, a lefty from Chandler, Arizona, who made his third U.S. Open stepladder appearance in five years. He was the runner-up in 2017 and 2018 as the top seed.
Butturff led Neuer ahead of the seventh frame when Neuer converted the 7-10 split. Butturff closed out the match for a 257-203 win, but he fell to top-seeded Chris Via, 29, of Springfield, Ohio, in the championship match, 214-213. It was Via’s first PBA Tour title.
Neuer, just two weeks shy of his 19 birthday, etched his name in televised bowling history alongside Mark Roth (Jan. 5, 1980; ARC Alameda Open); John Mazza (Feb. 16, 1991; Bud Light Classic) and Jess Stayrook (July 13, 1991, Tucson Open). Mazza and Stayrook, like Neuer, were left-handed.
Neuer is a four-year member Junior Team USA whose father, Andy, is a PBA Tour champion. Anthony was looking to become the youngest bowler to win a major title on the PBA Tour in the circuit’s fifth and final major of the season.’
Anthony’s Junior Team USA resume includes a gold medal (all-events), two silver medals (doubles, trios), and one bronze (singles) at the 2019 PABCON Youth Championships. He also claimed a doubles silver medal at the 2019 World Bowling Junior Championships. In recent years, he tied for ninth place at 2019 U20 Junior Gold Championships; won the 2018 U20 Junior Gold Championships; and was the 2017 Junior Gold Championships (U15) runner-up.