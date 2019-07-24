Anthony Neuer, a rising senior at Lewisburg, was named to Junior Team USA for the upcoming Pan American Bowling Confederation Youth Championships, being held in the Dominican Republic from Aug. 11-17.
Neuer was one of four boys selected to compete for the United States in the under-21 age group at the event.
Neuer competed at the 2019 World Junior Championships, earning a silver medal in doubles. He has also represented Junior Team USA at the Tournament of the Americas.
Other members of the boys team are Cortez Schenck of Phoenix, Sean Wilcox of Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Tom Hankey Jr. of Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
“While we do say it often, we truly have a very deep and talented team each year, so expectations once again are very high on the boys side, too,” Junior Team USA coach Bryan O’Keefe said. “All of these guys have been to the top of the medal stand, and we’re all excited for a chance to get them back up there.”
All U21 athletes will compete for medals in singles, doubles, trios, team and Masters competition. Medals will be awarded for all-events as well.
Neuer recently competed in the Junior Gold National Championship, which he won in 2018.
He was the top bowler through qualifying, but was upset in the second round of the winners bracket and eliminated in his first consolation bout.
On the under-20 girls side, 2019 Shikellamy graduate Kristen Derr was 99th in qualifying, and 2018 Shikellamy graduate Ashley Fister was 333rd in qualifying.
Emma Fetterman, of Sunbury, finished qualifying in 154th place in under-15 girls.