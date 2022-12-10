SELINSGROVE — In a back-and-forth for 40 minutes, Neumann put together a final run over the last two and a half minutes to pull away from Susquehanna in a 76-68 victory on Saturday afternoon
The game featured eight ties and eight lead changes throughout. The River Hawks (3-6) tied it at 64-64 on a jumper by Luke Edwards with 3:30 to go. From there, the Knights went on a 9-0 run, only halted by Howie Rankine Jr.'s jumper that made it 73-66 with 20 seconds left.
The Knights (8-3) made 3-of-4 free throws in the final few seconds to ice the victory.
Neumann limited the River Hawks to 37 percent shooting (26-of-70) and SU hit 6-of-25 3-pointers.
The Knights also made a living at the free throw line, hitting 26-of-37 from the line, making 10 more free throws than SU attempted.
Rankine and Edwards both scored 19 to lead SU. Rankine added a game-high six assists. Brandon Lavitt had a double-double for Susquehanna with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Jalen Vaughns led all scorers with 22 points for Neumann. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.
Susquehanna is now off until it takes on Washington & Lee on Dec. 19 in the Puerto Rico Classico in San Juan.
Neumann 76, Susquehanna 68
Neumann (8-3) 76
Lewis 4-1 9-12 18; Vaughns 9-16 4-7 22; Starr 2-7 4-6 9; James 6-11 6-7 18; Smith 1-3 3-5 5; Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0; Thompson 0-0 0-0 0; White 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-50 26-37 76.
Susquehanna (3-6) 68
Rankine 7-16 3-5 19; Corbett 0-5 0-0 0; Haughton 1-7 2-2 4; Lavitt 4-11 2-2 10; Washington 2-3 1-2 5; Salako 0-0 0-0 0; Mitchell 2-3 0-0 6; Edwards 8-16 1-2 19; Egeonu 1-3 1-4 3; Anderson 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-70 10-17 68.
Halftime: Neumann 36-34. 3-point goals: Neumann 2-6 (Lewis 1-4, Starr 1-2); Susquehanna 6-25 (Rankine 2-6, Corbett 0-2, Haughton 0-5, Lavitt 0-2, Mitchell 2-3, Edward 2-7). Rebounds: Neumann 45 (Vaughns 11), Susquehanna 35 (Lavitt 12). Assists: Neumann 10 (Starr 6), Susquehanna 11 (Rankine 6). Blocks: Neumann 4 (Smith 3), Susquehanna 0.