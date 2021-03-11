Growing up in Lynchburg, Virginia, before the days of a la carte cable, Anthony Poindexter said his parents’ television at the time was only able to get three stations.
One of the three channels allowed a young Poindexter to get his fill of college football games — more specifically, Penn State football games. The Nittany Lions’ tradition and feverish game day atmosphere grabbed his attention.
“The football games you saw were regional, and most of the games I saw were Penn State games,” Poindexter said. “Obviously, it’s every kid’s dream to play at Penn State — in this kind of environment, this kind of stadium.”
Penn State recruited Poindexter out of high school, but ultimately, he said, the allure of playing at home state Virginia, and remaining close to home overruled the attraction of settling five-and-a-half hours away from Lynchburg.
Three decades later, Poindexter finally has the chance to wear Penn State white and blue as the most recent addition to the Nittany Lions coaching staff. The former Virginia and Purdue defensive assistant was named co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach last month following Tim Banks’ departure to the University of Tennessee as defensive coordinator.
“During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “Anthony’s safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him.”
Poindexter inherits a safeties position group that helped the Nittany Lions finish second in the Big Ten last season in pass defense. Penn State yielded 198.6 yards passing to opposing quarterbacks through nine games.
While quarterbacks didn’t experience much success through the air against the Nittany Lions last year, Penn State’s defense wasn’t the most opportunistic. The unit ranked 11th out of 14 teams in interceptions with four.
Creating turnovers, Poindexter said, will be an emphasis under his direction, and he’ll coach his players to do the most they can to manufacture them.
“These are game-changing, life-changing, program-changing plays,” Poindexter said. “I’m a high emphasizer on trying to get the ball when the opportunity comes to you. You have to make the play. That’s why I want them to play free. I’m not saying, ‘You’re gambling,’ but you’re going to practice a certain way that in the game, ‘I know I can make this play.’”
Penn State landed a couple of safety selections to the All-Big Ten team after the shortened 2020 season in Jaquan Brisker and former Nittany Lion Lamont Wade.
Brisker, a senior, received a nod as a third-team All-Big Ten player as selected by conference coaches. The Lackawanna College transfer recorded 57 total tackles to go with five pass deflections and one interception. Select Big Ten media members voted Brisker an honorable mention selection.
Earlier this year, Brisker announced his decision to return to Penn State for another season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s a beautiful kid,” Poindexter said of Brisker. “He has a lot to gain. He probably wasn’t (projected to go) in the round he wanted to be in, but at the same time, I think he’s coming back for all the right reasons: He loves his teammates, he wants to be a college player again. Being around this kid, he’s been awesome. He has no ego, he’s humble, he wants to learn. He’s always asking me questions. I’m excited to coach him.”
Poindexter vividly recalls his days as a youngster watching Penn State football games. Not only will he now have the coach at the program that grabbed his attention back then, but he’ll also be tasked with making sure players in his home state are well-familiar with the Nittany Lions. He believes his recruiting territories will include his native Virginia.
“Here, I think they’re going to let me focus in on (the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia), Michigan and maybe Indiana,” he said. “I’m excited about it, and for me, it’s just about making relationships and being able to go talk to the coaches and talk to the kids in that area, and just try to create a relationship. Penn State sells itself — that’s the easy part.”