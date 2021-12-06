The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault.
Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the shakeup.
“I know the guys really cared,” Yeo said. “There were a lot of examples of things we want to do and the way we want to play. We want to be harder to play against, and I thought at times we did that.”
Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who had 50 shots on goal.
“I liked our energy level,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “On the offensive side of it, I thought we did some good things.”
Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, which could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night at New Jersey.
Capitals 4, Ducks 3, SO
WASHINGTON — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a victory over Anaheim.
Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal, and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout.
Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime.
Stars 4, Coyotes 1
DALLAS — Jacob Peterson made good on a second chance at the go-ahead goal against Arizona, and Dallas tied a franchise record with its seventh consecutive win.
As the Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars, the franchise has had five seven-game winning streaks in 54 seasons. The Stars’ streak is currently the longest in the NHL.
Jamie Benn scored twice late in the third period for the Stars, and Roope Hintz also had a goal. Braden Holtby had 18 saves.
Shayne Gostisbehere scored Arizona’s only goal, and goalie Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.
Senators 3, Devils 2, SO
NEWARK, N.J. — Josh Norris scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa over New Jersey, extending the Senators’ winning streak to three games.
Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar also scored in the shootout.
The Devils lost their fourth straight in a makeup game for the Nov. 16 one that was postponed because of the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.
Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.