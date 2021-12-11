At a team dinner on the eve of the season opener, a Selinsgrove senior put voice to what her classmates have long known.
“She said, ‘This is our last shot for something special,’” Seals coach Aaron Ettinger recalled.
The remark resonated with Ettinger, who has gone all-in for his return to high school coaching with a team that appears willing to do the same.
“Not only do we have really talented players and their leadership factor, which has been enormous, more than anything (our progress) has been sped up because the girls bought in from Day One,” Ettinger said. “They have been so receptive to everything we’ve done, and they’ve been a ton of fun to be around. So, as great as the position is that I’ve gone into, the girls have made it that much better.”
Ettinger isn’t alone.
Chris Venna and Kam Traugh also walked into enviable positions at Shamokin and Southern Columbia, respectively.
All three — the only new coaches in Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball — took over district runner-up teams that are strong division contenders.
“I’ve told the girls they can be as good as they want to be,” said Traugh. “If they play as a team, they will be successful. If they don’t play like a team, it doesn’t matter how much talent we have.”
“We have girls who are athletic, coachable and really like to compete, so I’m excited about that,” said Venna. “I don’t know how we stack up as far as PHAC-I and District 4, but we’re anxious to get started.”
Ettinger was in the second year of his third stint as a Susquehanna University assistant when he learned of the Selinsgrove opening. He was with Gabby Holko and the women’s team since 2019 after previously working with Frank Marcinek and the men from 2010-12 and 2015-17. In between his seasons with the River Hawks men’s team, Ettinger directed a turnaround in the Midd-West boys program.
An elementary school teacher in the Selinsgrove district, Ettinger went to Holko’s office in the spring and told her the Seals’ opening was a job he had to consider.
“There were a lot of moments when I thought I’d someday go back to high school,” he said. “I knew there was a lot of talent on the roster, and I thought if I could get the girls to buy in, with a little push they could take the next step.”
Selinsgrove’s senior class boasts HAC-I all-stars Cierra Adams and Avery DeFazio, as well as veterans Emily Davis and Veronica Stanford, who are playing for their third varsity coach. Alyssa Latsha and Haylee Nava, both juniors, and several promising underclassmen have helped fuel the optimism.
The Seals dropped last year’s District 4 Class 5A final by a point to Shikellamy.
Ettinger persuaded former Lewisburg boys coach Matt Salsman, his assistant at Midd-West, to sign on, and the two coaches began putting their new team in competitive situations. They played upward of 30 games in the offseason, in tournaments and shootouts at Seton Hill, Messiah and closer to home. They have an upcoming tournament at Disney World.
“Wins have expedited the process. I call them ‘validation moments,’ where the girls can see where we’re getting to as a program,” Ettinger said. “There was a concern between Matt and I of do the girls want it as badly as we do? But there were very few weeks when they were not in the gym three or four days a week, and they also want to get in Sunday. We’re to the point right now that when we try to give them a day off they don’t want it.
“They’ve exceeded my expectations in terms of buy-in and commitment, and I’m very happy with the decision I made. We could have a special season.”
Venna is the Shamokin Area School District Superintendent, a District 4 chairperson and, for the last several years, a travel team basketball coach.
He didn’t certainly need the added responsibility of being a varsity coach, but the job tugged at his heart when Jordan Rickert left after her most successful campaign in seven seasons. Rickert, coincidentally, filled Ettinger’s spot on the SU women’s staff.
“I love basketball and I love our school district,” Venna said, “so looking at the landscape and thinking about where the program is going — and Jordan did an outstanding job with it — I thought I could give back to the school in a different way than being an administrator. I know these girls, and I think I have a lot to offer both on and off the court with life lessons.”
The Indians tied for second place in HAC-I last season, then lost the District 4 Class 4A title to Central Columbia by four points. Point guard Carly Nye, a second-team division all-star in her freshman season, joins junior wings Madison Lippay and Desiree Michaels to form a potent scoring trio. Venna also has a group of promising, if unproven, underclassmen who will likely get the same opportunities Rickert afforded the girls ahead of them.
“We have a pretty solid nucleus,” Venna said. “The fact Carly started at point guard is huge because she’s expected to be a leader on the court. She’s smart, makes good decisions and is a hard worker. Madi and Des are both very good athletes and fierce competitors. Jordan did a very good job getting youngsters significant time, and that really helps a new coach.
“Our junior high program has been healthy for several years, and the girls coming through can be expected to contribute at an early age.”
To that point, Venna’s daughters, Gabby and Gianna, are sharp-shooting guards who will likely arrive on the varsity next season.
Traugh coached the last Line Mountain 1,000-point scorer, Joelle Snyder, during her three seasons as Eagles coach (2014-17). The 2004 Southern Columbia graduate likely has the Tigers’ next two, maybe three, 1,000-point scorers on her roster.
Southern is loaded, with its four leading scorers back from a team that went 16-5 and battled eventual Class 2A state champion Mount Carmel right to the end of their district final. Ava Novak, Loren Gehret and Ally Griscavage were HAC-II all-stars as sophomores, and current senior Summer Tillett should have been recognized.
“I’ve coached all of these girls, except for the seniors, in junior high, and it’s a good group,” Traugh said. “It certainly makes it easier having been around them.
One of Southern football coach and athletic director Jim Roth’s triplets, Traugh joined Tigers coach Kim Chaundy’s staff after leaving Line Mountain while pregnant with her child. She shifted to the junior high team when Bill Callahan took over the varsity program, and she continued to help at that level until the season ended a few weeks ago.
“I always wanted to get back into varsity coaching,” she said. “I just have pride with the overall program here, and when the opportunity presented itself to apply I took it.”
Despite a talent-laden team, Traugh faces a daunting challenge playing in HAC-II. The Tigers compete against last year’s district champions in Class 2A (Mount Carmel), 3A (Loyalsock) and 4A (Central Columbia), as well as 3A runner-up Bloomsburg in the nine-team division.
“Being familiar with several of the girls from a young age makes it easier,” she said. “When I got to Line Mountain, I didn’t know the girls’ strengths and weaknesses so I was a little lost in that regard. It makes it so much easier knowing them, so you can just build on what you know and not have to start at zero.”