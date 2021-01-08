Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference might be the best small-school division on this side of Pennsylvania.
The returning District 4 Class 3A (Loyalsock) and Class 2A (Bloomsburg) champions now reside together in the new-look HAC-II. Meanwhile, Mount Carmel has won the last three Division III titles.
Don’t forget Central Columbia, which finished as the runner-up last year to the Lancers, and returns nearly everyone run from last year’s squad as well.
Can’t forget Hughesville either. Coach Nick Tagliaferri’s Spartans are a contender nearly every season, regardless of who Hughesville returns to its team from the previous season.
“I look forward to it. Loyalsock is one of the best programs around,” Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman said. “We want to be consistently good (as a program) and we’ll have to compete with programs like that.”
The Defenders, who lost to the Blue Jays in the district semifinals last season, return the most size of anyone in the division. Seniors Ethan Hartman at 6-foot-7, and A.J. Beiber at 6-4 will be tough matchups all season.
However, Wertman thinks in order to continue their success from last season, the Defenders will have to live to their nickname.
“I think it starts with a consistent effort on the defensive end. It’s something we harped on last year, and our kids took a lot of pride in it,” Wertman said. “If you want to compete with the top of this league, you need a consistent defensive effort, not from just one player, but all five players.”
Mount Carmel took a big hit in graduation with the loss of Tommy Reisinger, but Michael Balichik has been a key member of all three Red Tornadoes’ division titles, and will be relied on to lead Mount Carmel.
Milton and Midd-West are in the same boat they were last season. Both the Black Panthers and Mustangs should continue their improvement, but it might not be reflected in their league records.
Both of the Black Panthers’ wins came at the expense of the Mustangs. Milton struggled on the offensive end last season, and it cost them in close games.
Third-year coach Ryan Brandt expects his team to be more talented offensively this season, despite starting two or three sophomores.
“Even though we are young, I think we are more dangerous offensively (this season),” Brandt said. “There is no real expectations for these kids outside of our own gymnasium.”
The Mustangs got a big sophomore season from Braedon Reid on last year’s eight-win team, and has some size in 6-6 Stefan Leitzel, a three-year starter.
Southern Columbia has a new coach this season. Former Mount Carmel assistant Mike Woytowich takes over for Pete Long after two seasons.
Braeden Wisloski had an outstanding freshman season, and the Tigers have plenty of athleticism to cause opponents problems on the defensive end.
Like the Black Panthers, the Tigers’ troubles came on the offensive side of the ball last season. Wisloski was the lone double-figure scorer last season.