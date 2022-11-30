LEWISBURG — Remi Sisselman scored 18 points to propel Bucknell to a 59-44 win in non-conference play against St. Bonaventure at Sojka Pavilion.
Sisselman shot an efficient 6-of-10 from the field, adding two 3-pointers, and converting on all four of her free throws.
Sisselman isn’t usually a player who carries the load for the Bison as averages just 6.6 points per game, and she was not even in the starting lineup until just recently.
She played just 21 combined minutes in the team’s first three games before jumping right into a starting role, averaging 12.8 points per contest as a starter.
“It’s been a great opportunity to be able to start,” said Sisselman, only a sophomore. “It’s just great to be a factor in the outcome of the game.”
Despite the double-digit win, it wasn’t a game that looked like the Bison were going to run away with. The two teams were tied at halftime, with the Bison leading for only about six minutes during the first half.
The Bison finally started to break away in the second half, going on a 12-0 run towards the beginning of the half, and limiting the Bonnies to just four points in the third quarter.
“Must have been something magical I said at halftime,” said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff with a laugh.
Nadeckha Laccen scored ten points in the first half for the Bonnies but was limited to just five in the second half. Leading scorer I’Yanna Hops was limited to just eight points on the night in total.
“One of our keys was to not let them beat us with their best pitch,” said Woodruff, in his 4th year with the program. “If they throw a fastball, let’s take away the fastball.”
Senior forward Emma Shaffer scored 13 points for the Bison, while leading scorer and team captain Cecelia Collins added 11 points. Laccen finished as the leading scorer for the Bonnies with 15 points.
The Bison have just three games left on the non-conference schedule before heading into Patriot League play.
“This next month could propel us, and give us some momentum into conference play,” said Collins. “We’re just gonna keep picking each other up and doing our best.”
Despite the win, Woodruff said his team still has plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re nowhere near where we can be,” said Woodruff. “I think they know that. It’s not a criticism, that’s just reality.”
Bucknell 59, St. Bonaventure 44
Bucknell (3-5)
Remi Sisselman 6-10 4-4 18; Emma Shaffer 4-13 5-7 13; Cecelia Collins 4-9 2-5 11; Emma Theodorsson 4-6 2-2 10; Tai Johnson 2-6 0-0 4; Isabella King 1-4 0-0 3; Blake Matthews 0-1 0-0 0; Grace Sullivan 0-4 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-53 13-20 59.
St. Bonaventure (1-6)
Nadechka Laccen 5-13 4-6 15; I’Yanna Lops 3-18 0-0 8; Aaniya Webb 3-8 0-0 7; Nikki Oppenheimer 2-14 0-0 5; Kaitlyn Parker 2-2 0-0 4; Maddie Dziezgowski 1-2 0-0 3; Kirah Dandridge 1-6 0-0 2; Taylor Napper 0-2 0-0 0; Claire Cody 0-1 0-0 0; Payton Fields 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-67 4-6 44.
Halftime: Tied, 25-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 4-11 (Sisselman 2-5; King 1-3; Collins 1-2; Theodorsson 0-1); St. Bonaventure 6-28 (Lops 2-6; Oppenheimer 1-6; Laccen 1-4; Webb 1-4; Dziezgowski 1-1; Dandridge 0-5; Cody 0-1; Fields 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 45 (Shaffer and Matthews 8 each); St. Bonaventure 39 (Laccen 8); Assists: Bucknell 8 (Collins, Johnson, Sullivan 2 each); St. Bonaventure 6 (Laccen 5); Steals: Bucknell 2 (Theodorsson and Johnson 1 each); St. Bonaventure 7 (Parker 2); Turnovers: Bucknell 13, St. Bonaventure 13; Total fouls: Bucknell 9, St. Bonaventure 19. Fouled out: none.