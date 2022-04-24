Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper
A springtime rite of passage, vernal pools are usually natural depressions that collect moisture during the spring months, and become vital breeding grounds for different species of amphibians.
Unfortunately, many of these impromptu pools are found in high-traffic areas where they can be disturbed. The eggs, tadpoles and other aquatic life can be disrupted by external sources. As a way to raise awareness about specific vernal pools, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has created signs that can be purchased and posted near them.
“Many people don’t realize the importance of these pools to the life cycles of creatures like wood frogs, certain types of salamanders and other species,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “Having a visual reminder — like a sign — that warns people about the fragile ecosystem in each of these small pools can go a long way to helping protect them.”
The pools are a unique natural phenomenon that offer a variety of important elements that support the early stages of life for certain species.
“One of the advantages in using a vernal pool is that there are no predators for the frogs or salamanders or their larvae. These are temporary pools that can’t support fish or other potential predators throughout the year,” said Jon Beam, naturalist at the Montour Preserve and assistant director with the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
“Also, because most of the vernal pools are in forested areas, a lot of leaf litter can be found at the bottom of the pools, which makes good cover for frogs and salamanders. In fact, some of them are so well camouflaged even on top of the leaf litter, unless they move, you can’t tell they are there. If something were to threaten them from outside the pool, they can quickly go under the leaves and disappear from sight very easily.”
Because many natural vernal pools are shallow and start forming before leaves develop on the overhead trees, the sun warms them very quickly.
“The warmer they are, the faster things can hatch and develop,” said Beam.
Triggered by spring rains and increasing soil and water temperatures, these amphibians seem to seek out pools with which they have an ingrained familiarity, according to Beam.
“If there are frogs breeding in the pool or either the egg masses or larva that have hatched from the eggs, destroying a vernal pool would cause them to die. Without water to support them, they would just dry up and die,” Beam said. “By removing a pool after breeding season, the next spring when frogs or toads or salamanders come back and can’t find the pool, they would have to travel farther to a new area and may not survive. Maybe they’d have to cross a road where they could get run over, or predators would pick them off or they just couldn’t find a suitable new place to breed.”
Identifying a vernal pool is a good first step in protecting it.
“You want to look for a shallow depression that holds water in the springtime. By summer, you likely wouldn’t realize it was there because it would lack water unless it was an unusually wet summer,” he said. “If you find a shallow pool with salamanders or frogs around it – or egg masses specifically this time of year – that would be a good indicator. If it has fish in it or excessive vegetation growing out of it, the feature likely isn’t a vernal pool.”
Sunbury resident Doug Fessler, who discovered several vernal pools along dirt trails near Sunbury that were heavily used by ATV and bike riders, is encouraged by the effort to raise awareness via the new signs.
“Clean water is so important for our local communities and society as a whole. Amphibians are very sensitive to environmental toxins and we can watch them to monitor the health of our waterways,” he said. “They are ‘canaries’ in the coal mine for local areas. We need take care of these features so we can have clean water not only for ourselves today, but also for generations to come.”
The vernal pool signs are available for purchase through the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association for $20. They are 18-inch by 24-inch and feature a “do not disturb” message across the top, with some small tadpole graphics and warn people that “Vernal pools play a critical role in the fragile early stages of certain species’ life cycles.” The signs also encourage people to check out additional info about vernal pools at the association’s website and offer a contact email for those who have additional questions or concerns.
“A large part of raising awareness and educating the public comes from having an open discussion about important topics, such as the importance of vernal pools,” said Zaktansky. “We encourage people to reach out, ask questions and engage in conversation about these topics as a way to learn more and spread the word.”