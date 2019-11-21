SELINSGROVE — One glimpse at the stat sheet was more than enough to cause Gabby Holko to break into a grin.
Especially since her Susquehanna River Hawks opened the home portion of their schedule Wednesday night by using defense to run the other side out of the gym.
Erin McQuillen racked up 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists as Susquehanna made Holko’s home debut a successful one by pocketing a convincing 67-37 victory over William Paterson Wednesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Sadie Comfort added nine points and Nevin Hoenninger chipped in eight as the River Hawks (1-1) turned up the tempo and popped 10 players into the scorebook yet only McQuillen reached double figures. A 9-2 start in the opening 2:30 was one key.
“Our pace, man, I was really excited,” Holko said. “When we scored 21 points in that first quarter, we were just pushing. … They were able to see the floor. They were able to kick it up. We made layups. That was a big thing that we stressed at practice this week.”
Yet holding the visiting Pioneers (1-3) to just 19.0 percent shooting from the floor (12-for-63) was really had Holko — Susquehanna’s first-year skipper — wound up.
Repaying William Paterson for the 81-53 setback a season ago in North Jersey was another motivating factor. So was playing for the first time in a week, a long stretch following the River Hawks’ season-opening loss at Johns Hopkins.
“We had a big break in between our games,” Holko said. “It was a full week and sometimes it’s hard to keep the intensity and just the focus — and the rhythm.
“Once we got out there, it was a little nerve-wracking, but the girls worked extremely hard in practice and we knew we could beat this team.”
Buoyed by its early lead, Susquehanna was able to sustain its early momentum by constructing a 34-14 halftime cushion. Although William Paterson opened the third quarter with seven straight points, the Hawks responded with a 10-0 salvo.
William Paterson never got closer than 20 the rest of the way against the River Hawks, who will play three more at home before returning to the road.
“It’ll be nice to get back into a situation where we have two practices and then a game,” McQuillen said. “Two practices and then a game.”
Undoubtedly, any SU practice plan will include getting after people defensively — just as the River Hawks were able to do Wednesday night against their overwhelmed visitors.
“The big thing with us and we’ve preached it since Day 1 on Oct. 15 was you’ve got to be able to defend,” Holko said. “I’m a very defensively minded coach and if we can’t defend, you can’t play here. And the girls know that.
“It’s guard your yard and be on help side. Help side needs to be a little bit better — that’s where they did get their buckets from us — but our ball pressure was high intensity and we were in the gaps when we needed to be.”
SUSQUEHANNA 67,
WILLIAM PATERSON 37
William Paterson (1-3)
Alisa Giordano 4-13 0-0 10; Madison Dulude 0-8 4-4 4; Yakira Rosa 4-12 1-1 10; Danica Defrank 0-5 2-2 2; Vianca Soriano 3-7 0-4 6; Ema Jacketti 0-3 0-0 0; Jykayla Elting 0-2 1-2 1; Theresa Besso 0-1 1-2 1; Kye Adams 0-0 0-0 0; Allison McBride 1-4 1-2 3; Brianna Brooks 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 12-63 10-17 37.
Susquehanna (1-1)
Erin McQuillen 6-13 1-1 16; Amanda Lemire 0-6 0-0 0; Olivia Brandt 2-7 3-4 7; Amalia Esposito 3-9 1-2 7; Nevin Hoenninger 3-8 0-0 8; Isabella Schwabe 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Sweger 2-3 0-0 5; Alexa Petrozzino 2-3 0-0 6; Megan Emlet 0-0 0-2 0; Taylor Evans 0-0 1-2 1; Sadie Comfort 3-5 0-0 9; Hannah McLucas 0-0 1-2 1; Kaitlyn Lynch 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 23-57 9-15 67.
Halftime: SU 34-14. 3-point shooting: WP 3-18 (Giordano 2-6, Rosa 1-6, Defrank 0-1, Soriano 0-1, Besso 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Dulude 0-2); SU 12-30 (Comfort 3-5, McQuillen 3-6, Petrozzino 2-3, Hoenninger 2-5, Sweger 1-1, Lynch 1-2, Brandt 0-1, Esposito 0-1, Lemire 0-6). Rebounds: William Paterson 41 (Soriano/McBride 7), SU 49 (McQuillen/Brandt/Esposito 7). Assists: William Paterson 5 (Giordano 3), SU 18 (Lemire/Hoenninger 5). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: William Paterson 17, SU 16. Technical fouls: None. Turnovers: William Paterson 17, SU 19.