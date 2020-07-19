The Daily Item
The Merrill W. Linn Land and Watersways Conservancy developed — with the help of local designer, Shayne Parrish — a more user-friendly website for the conservancy.
The website — www.Linnconservancy.org — has more information about the conversation work and educational outsreach of the convervancy. It’s also more mobile friendly, making it easy for users to access trail brochures, its Rural Route Series, and much more.
The convervancy, near Lewisburg, was founded in April of 1998 in memorial of Merrill W. Linn, a local attorney and avid outdoorsman, who spent much of his life exploring the woods, streams, fields and byways surrounding his native Lewisburg, and sharing the experience and knowledge of others.