New York-Penn League delays season

Shikellamy graduate Nick Dunn gets a hit for the State College Spikes against the Williamsport Crosscutters at Historic Bowman Field in game in 2018. The New York-Penn League announced that its season is indefintely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Daily Item file photo/Justin Engle

The Daily Item

With its season scheduled to start Thursday, the New York-Penn League announced thestart of the season is being delayed indefintely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the All-Star Game set for Aug. 18 in Lowell, Mass., is canceled. 

The league said in a statement that they would continue to monitor the situation, and work with Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines.

The Williamsport Crosscutters were to open the season at State College, before returning to Historic Bowman Field at BB&T Park on Friday for their home opener, also against the Spikes.

