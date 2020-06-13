New York-Penn League delays season

The Daily Item
With its season scheduled to start Thursday, the New York-Penn League announced thestart of the season is being delayed indefintely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the All-Star Game set for Aug. 18 in Lowell, Mass., is canceled.
The league said in a statement that they would continue to monitor the situation, and work with Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines.
The Williamsport Crosscutters were to open the season at State College, before returning to Historic Bowman Field at BB&T Park on Friday for their home opener, also against the Spikes.