LEWISBURG — With seven seconds left in regulation in a tie game against Colgate, Paul Newman found himself awaiting the first of two mammoth free throw attempts.
“I was on myself,” said Newman, who to that point in the game 3-for-8 from the charity stripe. “I knew I had to step up and make one.”
Newman’s ninth attempt found nothing but net, and the host Bison capped a rally from six points down with five minutes left to upend Colgate, 71-70, Wendesday.
“Whenever you’re at where we’re at, every win is a good win,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “I’d like to think this team learned (from this experience) and grew up a little bit tonight.”
The Bison (12-18, 8-9 Patriot League) jumped to a 7-1 lead, add held the Raiders to 1-of-10 shooting from the field to start the game and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. Bucknell’s defense was relentless, limiting Raider bigs Will Rayman and Rapolas Ivanauskas to a combined 11 points.
Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Toomer keyed a Bucknell 3-point explosion in the first half. The Bison senior sank 75 percent of his first half treys, and Bucknell shot 50 percent as a team in building a lead that swelled to 16 points (36-20), and ended as a 38-24 advantage by halftime.
“We got the win, and that’s all that really matters,” said Toomer.
Bucknell pushed its lead to 17 (47-30) with 17:42 left, but the Raiders (22-8, 13-4) roared to life.
With Rayman and Ivanauskas limited, Jordan Burns single-handedly tried to will Colgate — which sealed the regular-season Patriot League title when Boston University lost Wednesday — to victory. He poured in 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Raiders got hot, and outscored the Bison, 36-14, to take a 66-61 lead with 6:15 left.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Davis said, “but we found our way our of it.”
Enter Sotos, who scored six of Bucknell’s final eight points, including a go-ahead field goal with 29 seconds left that brought Sojka to its feet.
“I just had to be a leader out there, and keep my composure,” Sotos said. “When the other team makes a run, you can’t panic.”
Sotos helped to set the stage for Bucknell’s winning play, too. After surveying the Raider defense, Sotos drove just right of the paint, and Colgate’s defenders crashed toward him, leaving Newman wide open near the hoop. Sotos’ pass was on the money, and Newman was fouled with seven seconds left.
“He made a really good ball fake to get a good angle,” Davis said.
“That’s just a play we’ve run a lot, and I have to make the right read,” Sotos said. “In that moment, you trust your teammates and just do your job. I was proud of him (Newman) for making that free throw.”
Sotos pocketed a team-high 17 points for the Bison in victory, with Walter Ellis adding 12, Toomer 11 and Andrew Funk 10.
Colgate’s Burns was joined in double-figures by Jack Ferguson with 15, and Rayman with 12.
BUCKNELL 71, COLGATE 70
Colgate (22-8, 13-4) 70
Will Rayman 5-9 1-2 12; Rapolas Ivanauskas 3-7 3-5 9; Jordan Burns 8-21 6-9 24; Jack Ferguson 4-8 5-8 15; Tucker Richardson 1-6 5-6 8; David Maynard 0-1 0-0 0; Keegan Records 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 20-30 70.
Bucknell (12-18, 8-9) 71
John Meeks 2-6 2-2 6; Ben Robertson 1-2 2-2 5; Jimmy Sotos 5-13 5-6 17; Avi Toomer 4-9 0-0 11; Paul Newman 1-4 4-10 6; Walter Ellis 4-8 1-1 12; Andrew Funk 2-10 6-6 10; Kahliel Spear 2-5 0-3 4. Totals 21-57 20-30 71.
Halftime: Bucknell 38-24. 3-point goals: Colgate 6-19 (Rayman 1-4; Ivanauskas 0-2; Burns 2-6; Ferguson 2-4; Richardson 1-3), Bucknell 9-22 (Meeks 0-4; Robertson 1-1; Sotos 2-4; Toomer 3-4; Ellis 3-7; Funk 0-2). Rebounds: Colgate 39 (Rayman 13), Bucknell 38 (Sotos 7, Meeks 7). Assists: Colgate 11 (Burns, Richardson 3), Bucknell 10 (Sotos 3). Turnovers: Colgate 16, Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Colgate 21, Bucknell 23. Fouled out: Toomer, Spear. Technical fouls: Colgate coach Matt Langel; Ellis. A: 2,497.