NEWPORT — Three of the Buffaloes' four scorers in the game scored in double figuresm lead by Claire Weidenhammer's 21 points in Newport's TVL win over Greenwood. Ella Weidenhammer finished the game with 15 points while Bailey Kuhn ended with 13 points.
Leah Ritzman lead with a team-high 23 points for Greenwood (4-5, 1-2) in the loss. Sophia Jezewski also ended the game in double figures as she scored 11,
Newport 53, Greenwood 45
Newport 53
Claire Weidenhammer 8 2-2 21; Bailey Kuhn 5 2-6 13; Lillian Plank 2 0-0 4; Ella Weidenhammer 6 2-4 15. Totals: 21 6-12 53.
3-point goals: C.Weidenhammer 3, Kuhn, E.Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Meagan Foltz, Paige Goerman, Kayelyn Sanders.
Greenwood (4-5) 45
Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 2; Sophie Myers 1 0-0 2; Ella Seiber 1 3-6 5; Morgan Hale 1 0-0 2; Sophia Jezewski 4 3-4 11; Leah Ritzman 6 11-12 23. Totals: 14 17-22 45.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Newport;6;15;18;14 — 53
Greenwood;7;12;18;8 — 45