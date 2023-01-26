NEWPORT — Ruben Moreno lead the Buffaloes in scoring with 17 points in their dominant TVL win over Line Mountain.
Shane Lamprey also scored in double figures with 12 points for the Buffaloes (5-11 overall, 2-9 TVL).
Newport outscored Line Mountain, 31-7, in the second half.
Aiden Tressler drained three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Eagles (5-14, 2-9).
Newport 56, Line Mountain 25
Newport (5-11) 56
Ruben Moreno 7 0-0 17; Teo Garcia 2 1-2 6; Zach Bellis 1 0-0 2; Josh Bellis 1 4-4 6; Shane Lamprey 4 4-4 12; Ryder Wands 3 2-3 9; Evan Fleisher 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 11-15 56.
3-point goals: Moreno 3, Garcia, Wands.
Did not score: Tyler Gardner, Logan Burns, Evan Still.
Line Mountain (5-14) 25
Aiden Tressler 7 0-3 17; Chase Shutt 3 0-0 6; Kaiden Maurer 1 0-0 2; Cameron Malafi 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 0-4 25.
3-point goals: Tressler 3.
Did not score: Bryce Smeltz, Joe Spang, Kaden Derek, Logan Libby, Brandon Libby, Brenden Jones.
Score by quarters
L.Mountain;7;11;7;0 — 25
Newport;12;13;8;23 — 56