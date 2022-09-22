NEWPORT — Claire Weidenhammer and Addie Greer scored goals in the final minutes of the first and second quarters, respectively, and Newport blanked previously unbeaten Greenwood, 2-0, in the Tri-Valley League.
Weidenhammer's goal with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter broke the ice. The Buffaloes (8-2 overall, 4-1 TVL) went up 2-0 with 70 seconds left in the half.
Lydia Miller made four saves for the Wildcats (9-1, 4-1).
Newport 2, Greenwood 0
First quarter
N-Claire Weidenhammer, 0:30.
Second quarter
N-Addie Greer, 1:10.
Shots: N 6-4. Corners: G 7-5. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Lydia Miller); Newport 4 (Ella Weidenhammer).
JV score: Newport 2-0.