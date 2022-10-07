MIDDLEBURG — Despite Austin Dorman’s 116 rushing yards, the Midd-West Mustangs couldn’t get anything going in Friday night’s 27-7 loss to Warrior Run.
Warrior Run entered the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III matchup in red-hot form. The Defenders knocked off undefeated Northwest Area two weeks ago, and played well against a more-talented Bloomsburg team last week despite the 28-14 loss.
On the other hand, the ice-cold Mustangs were sitting on four straight shutout losses, albeit against primarily playoff-caliber teams. The Mustang’s lone win of the season came in week 2 of the season against Halifax.
The game had a very slow start, with the only score of the first half being Ryan Newton’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Carter Marr in the first quarter.
Stone Allison was the star of the second half. He made half of the Mustang defense miss on his way to the endzone for a 50-yard touchdown reception and punched into the endzone on the ground only five minutes later to push the Defender lead to 21.
Newton and Marr connected again in the fourth quarter, with Marr hauling in a 72-yard touchdown reception. Newton, who was celebrating his 17th birthday, passed for 267 yards, 142 of which were caught by Marr.
“He’s been putting up some solid numbers,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “He’s getting confidence every week.”
The Mustangs finally found the endzone midway through the fourth quarter, ending their spell of 19 straight scoreless quarters. It was Dorman who ended the streak, plowing his way to the 4-yard touchdown run.
Outside of Dorman’s success on the ground, the Mustang offense struggled to move the ball. The Warrior Run defense was lights-out, holding the Mustangs to just under 60 passing yards and forcing 15 incompletions. They were able to get their stops when they needed to, often forcing the Mustangs into attempting long 3rd and 4th down conversions.
As for the Defenders, they have another very winnable game next week. They’ll make the short trip up to Montgomery to take on the Red Raiders, who have only won one game this season.
“We’re gonna enjoy this one and get back to practice on Monday,” said Zechman. “It should be another game that we should be in.”
WARRIOR RUN 27, MIDD-WEST 7
Warrior Run (2-5);7;0;14;6 — 27
Midd-West (1-6);0;0;0;7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WR-Carter Marr 25 pass from Ryan Newton (Hunter kick)
Third quarter
WR-Stone Allison 50 pass from Newton (Hunter kick), 7:46
WR-Allison 4 run (Hunter kick), 2:54
Fourth quarter
WR-Marr 72 pass from Newton (kick failed), 11:17
MW-Austin Dorman 4 run (Jasher Wolf kick), 7:51
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;MW
First downs;10;12
Rushing-net;28-94;44-185
Passing yards;267;58
Passing;9-17-1;6-21-1
Fumbles-lost; 3-3;2-1
Penalties-yards;9-104;7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Samuel Hall 9-40; Stone Allison 2-24, TD; Eli Butler 3-24; Colby Lebarron 5-13; Carter Marr 1-1; Thomas Royles 2-0; Ryan Newton 6-(-9). Midd-West: Austin Dorman 23-116, TD; Avery Englehart 2-28; Jasher Wolf 11-26; Bryce Hackenberg 4-8; Colby Brower 2-5; Edgar Murphy 2-2.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 9-17-1 for 267 yards, 3 TDs; Midd-West- Wolf 6-21-1 for 58 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Marr 4-142, 2 TDs; Hall 3-56; Allison 2-51, TD; Tyler Ulrich 1-18. Midd-West: Kaden Kullman 3-34; Englehart 1-11; Cory Weiand 1-7; Ryan Hartman 1-6.