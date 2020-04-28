What is the name of Bill Belichick’s dog?
If you didn’t know it’s “Nike,” you were probably sleeping under a couch — and definitely were in the minority — as in you didn’t watch the 2020 NFL draft.
“Nike” was among the stars of this weekend’s high-risk and high-reward draft.
Normally, the NFL draft is as much about the hugs, big crowds and live interviews as it is building an NFL franchise.
Zoom Conference calls may be fun for family gatherings, but they are tough to watch — and sometimes hear — on live TV.
The best part of the NFL draft, at least over the Mel Kiper Era, has been the pomp, circumstance, bells, whistles, videos, commentary, celebrations and, last but definitely not least, the incessant booing of Commissioner Roger Goodell.
It’s made-for-TV reality programming at its best.
Three-quarters of the dudes drafted will be out of the NFL in two years. But that doesn’t matter during the NFL’s three-day draft spectacle, which has turned into a Super Bowl for ESPN and the NFL Network.
Everyone, particularly Commissioner Boos himself, was nervous.
While there are many self-proclaimed pro football experts/gurus who annually grade the draft, this pro football “guru” is going to grade the 2020 NFL Draft an “A.”
Yup. Commissioner Goodell, ESPN and the incredible array of IT guys and gals pulled off the virtual extravaganza.
True, they had a captive audience. America was begging for anything live.
The draft reached more than 55 million viewers over the three days with the average audience for the weekend of over 8.4 million viewers, 35 percent over the 2019 draft.
What did fans love?
They loved the players’ family shots.
They loved Bill Belichick’s plane-Jane kitchen shot from his Nantucket home, in particular a shot of Nike sitting in his chair while one of the picks was made.
Most of all it seems the fans were suckers for the many children surrounding the coaches and general managers.
The draft made the decision-makers look human, just like the people watching.
There were glitches and delays when analysts were going back and forth, but they were miniscule compared to the entire product.
We got our highlights. We got our stats. We got our 40-dash times. We got our family celebrations after picks were made. And we got those same “hope springs eternal” draft day feelings that these 22-year-old kids will save our franchises.
The NFL got lucky. It not only survived the weekend, but it thrived. And going forward we may get, per orders of Commissioner Goodell, more of the human side of the game.
And definitely more “Nike” shots.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.