NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Skin scraped down to bloody patches. Sore bodies stinging in post-game showers. Aching shoulders, backs, hips, knees and ankles.
Add in season-ending injuries like four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers tearing his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night and Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller tearing his ACL, an incident that he blames on artificial turf.
Yes, NFL players prefer playing on natural grass. It’s why the NFL Players Association called on the league Wednesday to switch all fields to grass in what executive director Lloyd Howell said was “the easiest decision the NFL can make.”
It’s a matter of career preservation.
“I mean the NFL is already ‘Not For Long,’ right?” Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson said. “It sucks it had to happen that way. ... Hopefully they run with it. Hopefully they blow it up and shout it out loud and everybody puts it on social media, takes a stand and does something.”
The players union repeated its call for grass less than 48 hours after Rodgers’ injury. Howell said players know the change would cost money but argue the bigger cost is losing the NFL’s best players to “unnecessary injuries.”
Thompson has criticized Carolina owner David Tepper for replacing grass with an artificial surface at the Panthers’ stadium in 2021 — in part to host Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team.
When the 2026 World Cup is held in North America, all 11 U.S. venues will be at NFL stadiums.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday on ESPN he is meeting with the head of FIFA next week about the World Cup. Plans currently call for host stadiums to use grass mixed with artificial surface. Lambeau Field has featured Kentucky bluegrass sod weaved in with synthetic fibers since 2018.
“Something that we’re working to try to see is that a better surface for us?” Goodell said. “Because you have to look at climate too. This is not just about is the field going to be good in September? Is it also going to be good in December and January?”
The current collective bargaining agreement uses science to measure injuries, with the NFL and the union using the same data. Goodell noted Rodgers had one of two Achilles tendon tears in the NFL’s first week — the other, suffered by Baltimore’s J.K. Dobbins, occurred on grass.