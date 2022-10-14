You know I feel like I write one of these every year, but here we are again with the PIAA making some major changes — one kind of forced on them with the NCAA passing Name, Image and Likeness legislation, and they are making two major changes to the competition formula as well.
Both of these rules have passed a second reading and will be made permanent if they can pass a final vote in December.
The PIAA is looking to add three levels of violation regarding NIL, starting with a warning, moving to losing 50% of a season and ending with the loss of eligibility. Players still won’t be able to use school colors or identifying logos, and collectives in the state are banned. One of the biggest problems with the NIL in college is booster, and schools starting collectives to pool money, and raise incentives for a particular haul. Texas A&M’s recruiting haul in the Class of 2022 is a perfect example of that.
Until looking more closely at the proposal, I really thought that would be the next wave in the boundary vs. non-boundary complaint. The Philly Catholic League schools certainly have plenty of rich alumni, so good job to get ahead of it by the PIAA.
The other possible rule change is generating more controversy. The big changes to the competitive balance formula are to eliminate the transfer part of the rule, focusing on the success formula requirements that it takes to be forced to move up in classification, and add it for all sports, not just football and basketball.
Dropping the transfer requirement seems to be in response to the fact that Southern Columbia won five straight state titles, and wasn’t forced to move out of Class 2A.
A team earns four success points for reaching the PIAA finals, three for the semifinals, two for the quarterfinals and one for the first round. Teams that accumulate six success points would be moved up one class. It also takes out the Alquippa loophole. The Quips were successful in appealing their move up to 5A this season because of the fact by enrollment, they are a Class A school, and were playing up two classes originally by choice. The new rule says teams must move up regardless of the school’s enrollment.
With this in effect for all of the Tigers’ run, Southern Columbia would be a Class 5A school in football this season. Lewisburg boys soccer and Southern Columbia girls soccer would also be in the largest classification in the state by now.
This has caused some outrage, and adding it to all sports seems to be a big problem for people. I think the bigger problem I have is there is no way to move back down to their original class.
But I do see a benefit that I don’t think people have said out loud yet. It is a way to separate the boundary vs. non-boundary schools without needing the legislature’s approval.
The smaller, much more successful boundary school that plays in the smaller classifications would be forced to move up, and so would the non-boundary schools.
Taking out the transfer rule also closes the Philly Catholic School-loophole. By getting kids to these schools in middle school, they don’t count as transfers by the time they start to count in the competitive balance formula at this point in time.
Changing the competitive balance rule wasn’t particularly popular at Tuesday’s meeting. The second reading passed just 14-13.
Email comments to thummel@dailyitem.com.