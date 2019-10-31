STATE COLLEGE — Penn State senior forward Brandon Biro’s goal late in the third period on Oct. 25 not only secured a 2-1 win against Robert Morris, it also gave Biro the 100th goal of his Penn State ice hockey career.
Biro and No. 12 Penn State open Big Ten play at 7 p.m. tonight against No. 7 Wisconsin. The squads will play again at 6 p.m. on Friday. They’ll meet again on Feb. 14 and 15.
The Nittany Lions began the season as favorites to win the Big Ten, as voted by conference coaches. While the preseason nod was appreciated, Biro said the Nittany Lions are more concerned with the outcome of the season.
“I don’t think preseason rankings mean a whole lot,” Biro said. “It’s just noise that we don’t listen to, so we’re just going to go as if we didn’t even see those rankings.”
Junior Evan Barratt (forward) and Alex Limoges (forward) were named first-team All-Big Ten selections by league coaches, while junior defenseman Cole Hults was honored as a second-team conference selection. Senior defenseman Kris Myllari earned recognition as an honorable mention selection.
Last season ended with a 3-2 loss to Notre Dame in the Big Ten Championship as Penn State ended the season with a 22-15-2 record.
Penn State opened its 2019-20 season on Oct. 6 with a 5-0 exhibition win against the University of Ottawa. The Nittany Lions have since recorded two wins against Sacred Heart and have split a series against the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Fairbanks’ 4-0 win on Oct. 19 handed the Nittany Lions their first shutout loss since 2018 (Michigan).
“I think when you look across at the other bench you saw a lot of heart and guys that were committed to outworking their opponent and it was unfortunately at our expense, but it is really impressive to see,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said about the shutout loss. “It’s just our hope that we learn a lesson from a great example.”
Penn State currently boasts the nation’s fourth-best scoring offense. The Nittany Lions average 4.40 goals per game. Biro and junior defenseman Cole Hults have scored a team-best four goals apiece.
Senior forward Nate Sucese, sophomore forward Aarne Talvitie and freshman forward Connor McMenamin have each recorded two goals.
Talvitie was a member of the 2018 Finnish National Team and suffered an injury during the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships. The injury disrupted a promising start by Talvitie, who recorded 11 assists in his first 17 Penn State games.
Talvitie scored a goal and tallied an assist against Sacred Heart. The season-opening win gave Gadowsky his 300th career win as a coach.
Senior goalie Peyton Jones enters the season as the Penn State hockey’s program leader with 983 saves. Jones’ 23 wins and 36 starts are also a program-best. Gadowsky praised his goalie after Jones recorded 21 saves against Robert Morris.
“Every good team has a goaltender do that, there’s not an excellent team in college hockey that doesn’t have that,” Gadowsky said. “Right now, I think it’s a big part of our confidence. You get confidence from a 5-on-3 kill, but you also get confidence from a few big saves we made as well. It’s a big part of every successful team.”
Penn State’s regular-season slate includes top-25 matches against No. 13 Ohio State (Nov. 22 and 23, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8), Nov. 17 University of Massachusetts-Lowell (Nov. 30) and No. 5 Notre Dame (Dec. 13 and 14, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1).