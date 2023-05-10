RayQuawndis Mitchell will play out his final season of basketball eligibility at Penn State.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard announced his decision during a session on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday afternoon. He selected Penn State over Arkansas and BYU.
He’s the seventh player the program has added since it announced Mike Rhoades as head coach in late March.
“We are really excited to have (RayQuawndis) in our family here at Penn State,” Rhodes said in a statement. “He brings us experience and ability that is needed on the perimeter. (RayQuawndis) fits our style of play and our approach. I can’t wait to get him on campus and get to work with him.”
Mitchell started 29 games for the University of Missouri-Kansas City as a graduate transfer last season and averaged 17.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. He averaged 35.5 minutes per game.
The Blaine, Minnesota, native collected accolades as an All-Summit League player and was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team. Mitchell finished his lone season with the Kangaroos with a 35.5 field-goal percentage, which ranked eighth in the Summit League. His 139 made free throws ranked second in the league.
Mitchell scored a season-high 35 points last November against Toldeo, and he pulled down another season-high seven rebounds a month later against Lindenwood. Missouri-Kansas City went 11-21 overall during the 2022-23 season. Mitchell ended the year as the Kangaroos’ leading scorer with 553 points.
Before arriving at Missouri-Kansas City, Mitchell had stops at Idaho, Otero Junior College (Colorado) and the University of Chicago Illinois. He began his collegiate career at Idaho in 2018 and played 31 games, averaging 4.4 points per outing. Mitchell registered 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 points per game during his lone season at Otero.
Mitchell played 16 games at the University of Chicago Illinois during the 2021-22 season before sustaining an injury that earned him a medical redshirt. He averaged 8.7 points and 2.9 per contest before his injury.
He joins Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (guard, Virginia Commonwealth University), Nick Kern Jr. (guard, Virginia Commonwealth University), Zach Hicks (combo forward, Temple), Puff Johnson (guard/forward, North Carolina), Qudus Wahab (center, Georgetown) and Leo O’Boyle (forward, Lafayette) as transfer additions to the program.