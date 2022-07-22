The Daily Item
Nine Penn State players, including sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, have been named to various preseason watch lists for college football awards handed out at the end of the season.
On Friday, tight ends Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange were added to the Mackey Award list, while center Juice Scruggs was named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist. Earlier this week, running back Keyvone Lee, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., snapper Chris Still and receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington were also named to watch lists, along with Clifford. Clifford is nominated for both the Davey O’Brien (top quarterback) and Maxwell (top player) awards.
Strange is a redshirt junior and Johnson a redshirt sophomore for the Nittany Lions and are on the list for the Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s top tight end. Johnson, from Ontario, caught 19 passes for 213 yards last year and has appeared in 20 games over his career. Strange, of Parkersburg, W.Va., has played in 24 career games, catching 20 passes for 225 yards and three TDs last fall.
Also on Friday, Scruggs, a redshirt senior was tabbed as one of the nation’s centers to watch. The senior from Ashtabula, Ohio, started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last year and was an All-Big Ten selection.
Transfer Mitchell Tinsley and sophomore Parker Washington were both named to the Biletnikoff Award list handed out to the best receiver in the nation. Tinsley, a senior, caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 TDs at Western Kentucky last year. Washington, playing alongside first-round NFL Draft pick Jahan Dotson, caught 64 passes for 820 yards and5 scores last fall.
Lee, also a sophomore is nominated The Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s best running back. Lenn ran for 530 yards and 2 scores last year.