Penn State basketball will have to wait another season to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA on Thursday afternoon cancelled its national tournament just hours after the Big Ten Conference prematurely ended its tournament. The NCAA also announced the cancellation of all league and non-league games across all sports.
Penn State’s hockey team was scheduled to play Minnesota at home on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. That game, too, will not be played.
Penn State wrestling seniors Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall were slated to compete in the NCAA Championships on March 19-21.
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions,” the league said in a statement. “In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”
The NCAA’s and Big Ten’s measures come as universities across the country scramble to prevent coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses. As of Thursday, there were 1,215 coronavirus cases in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The coronavirus is responsible for 36 deaths in the United States.
Penn State’s basketball team went 21-10 overall including 11-9 in Big Ten games this season. The Nittany Lions received a No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament and were scheduled to play No. 11-seeded Indiana at 9 p.m. Thursday. Penn State was projected as a lock to play in its first NCAA Tournament since the 2011 season.
As for canceling the Big Ten Tournament, new league commissioner Kevin Warren felt the risks outweighed the rewards.
“There are just too many people telling me, ‘I don’t know,’ and I get concerned when I hear ‘I don’t know’ too many times,” Warren said. “I don’t want to have any regrets and do the right thing because if something had gone awry here. I don’t want to be in a position looking back saying ‘If only we could have canceled this tournament.’”
The Big Ten released the statement the tournament was canceled at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, a little more than 15 minutes before the scheduled first game between nine-seed Michigan and eight-seed Rutgers was to be played without fans in attendance. Both teams were warming up on the court and preparing to play before the decision was made.
Warren said he wished he could have made the decision before Rutgers and Michigan took the floor, but he had to consult with several chancellors, athletic directors and coaches regarding schedules before calling the tournament.
“The biggest thing is we made the right decision,” Warren said. “I feel very good with our decision. I’m very confident with it. We have a fiduciary responsibility in the Big Ten to show leadership, especially in tough times, and I think that’s something we did today.”
Soon after the Big Ten’s decision, several other major conferences followed suit, including the SEC, Big 12, Pac 12 and ACC. The Big East played the first half of its scheduled tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton before declaring the tournament canceled at halftime.
“We are in full support of Commissioner Kevin Warren and Big Ten Conference presidents and administrators in cancelling the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “This is a fluid situation that is new to all of us. We will continue to monitor information through the Big Ten Conference and NCAA and move forward accordingly.”
Two Big Ten tournament games were played Wednesday night in front of fans, with Minnesota beating Northwestern 74-57 and Indiana beating Nebraska 89-64.
The Nittany Lions’ hockey team earned its first-ever regular-season Big Ten championship and entered the league tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“Not the way I thought my senior year would end but a huge thank you to @PennStateMHKY and it’s (sic) fans, @TheRoarZone, my fellow seniors, teammates and everyone that made 4 years so special #WeAre,” Penn State senior hockey player Brandon Biro tweeted on Thursday afternoon.
Fellow Penn State hockey senior Liam Folkes shared a similar message.
“Sad to see senior year ending like this,” Folkes tweeted. “Tough thinking we won’t put on a Nittany Lions jersey again. Thank you @PennStateMHKY #WEARE.”
CNHI Sports Indiana’s Kevin Brockway contributed to this report.