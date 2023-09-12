STATE COLLEGE — When it comes to Penn State football, offense has not been a problem for quite some time.
With their 63-7 blowout win against Delaware last week, the Nittany Lions have scored at least 30 points in nine straight games — the longest active streak in the nation.
Over that stretch, the Nittany Lions are averaging 41.9 points and 463.3 yards per game.
This season, through two games, Penn State continues to show how potent its offense remains with 1,019 total yards and 61 first downs.
Sophomore starting quarterback Drew Allar spoke about the offense’s success in the early going.
“I think we’ve been really well balanced for the first few games, and we take pride in that,” Allar said following the win over Delaware on Saturday. “There are times where we might have to run the ball and we have to sometimes throw the ball. I think we’re going to be able to do that well, so it’s just really taking advantage of what the defense is going to give us because the defense can’t take away everything on the field. That’s how football works. They’re always going to be giving up something. So we just have to be keen to what they are giving up and take advantage of that as much as possible.”
One thing the Nittany Lions have taken advantage of on offense has been their depth at wideout.
Against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions had nine different receivers catch a pass. In Week 2 against Delaware, 10 different receivers caught passes with KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight end Tyler Warren catching six passes each.
Given the keys to the offense, Allar has handled himself quite well early on.
After throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, Allar followed it up with a 22-of-26 passing effort, throwing for 204 yards. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, and got a chance to check out of the game for good early in the third quarter.
“He’s just steady Eddie — never gets too high, never gets too low. You can pat him on the back. You can scream at him. He’s just steady Eddie and it’s preparation on a daily basis, on a weekly basis,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Obviously it’s a small sample size but last year, I thought he prepared as if he was the starter and he’s taken it to another level this year — doing a great job of managing the game, the clock, situational football; all those things. I’ve been impressed with him.”
Another position that has contributed to the offensive surge has been the running back position.
Against Delaware, the Nittany Lions dictated things on the ground behind talented running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The duo combined for 150 yards and four touchdowns — three of which coming from Singleton in the first half alone.
As a team, the Nittany Lions rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
Both backs have gotten a steady diet of opportunities, with each having periods in the game where they’ve been featured. Given the skills both players possess and the impact each can have on games, Franklin believes he has two starting backs at his disposal that can break open games when called upon to shoulder the load.
“It feels good,” Allen said. “When (Singleton) sees something and when I feel something, we both feed off each other. He’s like my brother from another mother.”
Singleton added: “He’s been helping me a lot. Obviously, the patience he has, I try to play a game like that. You know he’s a physical runner so I’m trying to be a physical runner too.”
This Saturday, the scene shifts to Champaign, Illinois as Penn State opens Big Ten play on the road. Saturday’s game is scheduled for noon.
The last time Penn State and Illinois faced each other was a nine-overtime thriller that saw the Fighting Illini come away with a 20-18 win during the 2021 season.
In 2018, the last time the two teams met in Champaign, the Nittany Lions routed the Fighting Illini 63-24 — erupting for 35 points in the fourth quarter.
As his sophomore quarterback prepares for his first road game as a starter, Franklin believes Allar will be prepared for a hostile road crowd but doesn’t expect his team to be bothered by the noise.
“He’s doing all the right things and taking all the necessary steps,” Franklin said. “We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn’t wait until this week to prepare for that. Whether it’s crowd noise or whatever it may be, we’ve done that all training camp. Obviously, we’ll major in it this week as well.”