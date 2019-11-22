By Elton Hayes
DUBLIN, Ohio — A Friday report from Harrisburg’s FOX43 said Penn State starting center Michal Menet will miss today’s contest against Ohio State with an undisclosed injury.
CNHI reached out to Penn State, which didn’t confirm or deny an injury, but said Menet is on this week’s trip to Columbus.
Menet, a redshirt junior, has started each of the Nittany Lions’ 10 games this season. Penn State will release its travel roster today before kickoff.
FOX43 reported redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda will get the starting nod at center if Menet is out. Freshman Blake Zalar, of Shamokin Area, is expected to contend for the third spot on Penn State’s depth chart at center.
Zalar, a former walk-on, has earned recognition on two occasions this season as a developmental player of the week.