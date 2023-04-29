An NFL draft that began with several surprises Friday night closed with a few more for Penn State fans Saturday.
Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford was selected in the fifth round by Green Bay, which traded four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets at the beginning of the week.
Later in the day, the Jacksonville Jaguars made Parker Washington the 185th pick, choosing the wide receiver in the sixth round.
The selections brought Penn State’s total of 2023 draftees to six.
Clifford, the 149th overall pick, joined the Packers as the only other rostered quarterback behind presumptive starter Jordan Love, a three-year pro.
Clifford, a six-year player and four-year starter at Penn State, left the program as the leader in yards passing (10,661), touchdown passes (86) and completions (833). He guided Penn State to an 11-2 finish in 2022 and concluded his collegiate career with a 279-yard, two-touchdown outing in a winning effort against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Clifford was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP for his performance.
Clifford threw for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his final season with the Nittany Lions.
“Congratulations Sean! You have represented Penn State & our football program with honor. We appreciate everything you have given to Penn State. #WeAre” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday.
Clifford was named Penn State’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2019 season. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 that season and ended the year with a win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. He accumulated 2,654 yards passing and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions during his inaugural season as the starter. Clifford passed for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns and threw a career-high nine interceptions during Penn State’s 4-5 season in 2020 that was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native rebounded and threw for a career-high 3,107 yards during a 7-6 campaign in 2021 that ended with a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. He tossed 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions that year.
Clifford also rushed for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns on a career 388 carries.
The Jaguars reunited Washington with former Penn State teammate and tight end Brenton Strange just a day after Jacksonville drafted Strange No. 61 overall in the second round.
A leg injury forced Washington to miss three games in 2022, but he still managed to end the season with a team-leading 611 yards receiving in 10 games played. He recorded 46 receptions and two touchdowns. Conference coaches and members of its media voted Washington an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection at the end of the year.
“Congratulations Parker! Run with this opportunity & continue to work hard. The @Jaguars are getting a steal with your football IQ & ability to make plays. I couldn’t be happier for you & your family!” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday.
In 2021, Washington’s 64 catches were good enough to rank sixth all-time in a single season at Penn State. His 820 yards receiving that year trailed only Jahan Dotson (1,182) for a position-group high. Dotson was selected in the first round (No. 16) by the Washington Commanders in last year’s draft. Washington posted four touchdown receptions during the 2021 season.
Washington spent little time cementing his role in the Nittany Lions offense as a freshman in 2020. The Sugar Land, Texas, native started all nine games during the shortened season. Washington recorded a catch in each game during his first year with the program and ended the year with 469 yards receiving and a career-high six touchdowns. Washington leaves Penn State having tallied a catch in each of his 32 games played with the Nittany Lions. He recorded a career 1,920 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns with the program.
Penn State on Friday produced a trio of second-round selections in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32, Pittsburgh), tight end Strange (No. 61, Jacksonville) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (No. 62, Houston). Safety Ji’Ayir Brown went to San Francisco as the No. 87 overall pick in Friday’s third round.