STATE COLLEGE — Penn State climbed two spots to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating FCS member Villanova, 38-17, behind 509 yards of offense, including a career-high 401 yards passing to go with four touchdowns by quarterback Sean Clifford.
Penn State also rose two spots to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Including Penn State, five Big Ten teams appeared in this week’s poll, as No. 5 Iowa, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 17 Michigan State joined the Nittany Lions. Maryland, Wisconsin and Rutgers are among teams receiving votes.
Penn State has games against all of the Big Ten’s AP Top 25 representatives. The Nittany Lions visit Iowa (Oct. 9), Ohio State (Oct. 30) and Michigan State (Nov. 27), and they host Michigan (Nov. 13).
Penn State’s four-game win streak to begin the season includes wins against then-No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 22 Auburn. This season marks the first in program history in which the Nittany Lions had wins against two top-25 programs in the first three weeks of the season.
Penn State hosts Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) 7:30 p.m. Saturday.