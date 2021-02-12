Nittany Lions' coaching staff shuffling tame

Compared to the end of the previous season, the shuffling on Penn State’s football coaching staff since its December regular-season finale appears tame.
The Nittany Lions will enter the 2021 season with one new addition: offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Penn State offensive analyst Ty Howle was promoted to tight ends coach following Tyler Bowen’s departure to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
At this time in 2020, the Nittany Lions were just three days removed from naming defensive line coach John Scott Jr. as the fourth and final newcomer of the cycle.
Yurcich, a California University of Pennsylvania alumnus, comes to State College via the University of Texas, where he served as offensive coordinator last season.
Yurcich replaced one-year OC Kirk Ciarrocca to become the fifth offensive coordinator under eight-year Penn State coach James Franklin.
“I have followed Mike’s career for a long time, dating back to his time in the PSAC at Shippensburg and Edinboro,” Franklin said. “We look forward to bringing Mike and his family back to Pennsylvania.”
While consistency at offensive coordinator has been fluid, it’s difficult to find fault in a program whose OCs have left for head coaching jobs. Former Penn State offensive coordinators Joe Moorhead left in 2017 to run Mississippi State’s program, while Ricky Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion University in 2019. Moorhead and Rahne served for one season as the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator.
John Donavan arrived at Penn State as offensive coordinator along with Franklin in 2014 and was dismissed after one season. He and Ciarrocca are the only former Penn State offensive coordinators who did not leave on their terms.
To be fair, Ciarrocca was hired just two months before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Penn State’s spring football activities, including the annual Blue-White spring game. The loss of in-person instruction undoubtedly made the implementation of Ciarrocca’s new offense incredibly difficult.
Ciarrocca supplemented in-person and on-field instruction with online quizzes until he and Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford finally took the practice field last October.
“We’ve spent so much time meeting and talking about this process, the pre-snap thinking we want to do and applying it to the plays, and I think he’s probably really been able to see since we’ve started to (practice) here again, really how it all works and why it is that we want to think a certain way about these certain plays,” Ciarrocca said of Clifford last October.
The coronavirus will determine whether or not Yurcich will have a full spring to work with his offense. Should the Nittany Lions have to amend their spring schedule, he said he’s familiar with how to make it work. He did the same during his one year at Texas last season.
“We didn’t have one last year at Texas, either, and everybody was kind of in the same boat,” Yurcich said earlier this month. “It’s just a matter of reps.”
Penn State’s offseason coaching carousel has also included a couple of in-staff title changes. Second-year wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield inherited the offensive recruiting coordinator following Bowen’s departure to the NFL. Eight-year Penn State assistant and alumnus Terry Smith — cornerbacks coach, defensive recruiting coordinator — was given the title of associate head coach.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State athletics for The Daily Item. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com.