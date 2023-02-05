BLOOMINGTON — It took Beau Bartlett all of 12 seconds to return Penn State's dual meet to sense of normalcy Sunday, sparking the top-ranked Nittany Lions to a 35-8 win over Indiana in Big Ten wrestling.
Penn State fell behind 8-0 after two bouts in Wilkinson Hall before the fifth-ranked Bartlett decked the Hoosier's Cayden Rooks in 12 seconds at 141 pounds. That was the first of eight consecutive wins by Nittany Lions, six by bonus points including Max Dean's pin at 197.
Penn State improved to 13-0 overall (6-0 Big Ten) with a third straight conference dual on tap Friday at Rutgers at 7 p.m.
Indiana (7-3, 3-3) bolted from the gate with Jacob Moran's technical fall (17-2, 4:48) over Penn State sophomore Marco Vespa at 125. The Hoosiers scored again with 29th-ranked Henry Porter taking a 9-7, sudden-victory decision against Baylor Shunk, who made his Nittany Lions season debut at 133.
Bartlett stopped the momentum when he moved in quickly, took down Rooks, moved to a cradle and pinned the Hoosier. Freshman Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 13 at 149, then put Penn State on top for good. Van Ness dominated No. 30 Graham Rooks, tallying six takedowns and a four-point turn to post the 17-5 major decision.
PSU true freshman Levi Haines, ranked No. 9 at 157, notched the only three takedowns of the bout in his 8-2 win over Derek Gilcher for an 13-8 lead at intermission.
Freshman Alex Facundo, ranked No. 8 at 165, tallied eight takedowns in a 20-9 major decision over IU's Robert Major to start the second half.
From there, the Nittany Lions' dominance took center stage.
Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, increased Penn State's lead with a convincing 11-3 major decision over No. 15 D.J. Washington. Starocci rolled up two takedowns, two stall points and 1:33 in riding time for a 21-8 lead.
Donovon Ball then worked his way to four takedowns in a strong 10-3 win at 184 to put the Nittany Lions up 24-8. Dean, ranked No. 4 at 197, picked up his second pin of the weekend with a first-period fall (1:29) over Drayton Harris. Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 2 at 285, closed out the scoring portion of the dual meet with a dominant win over No. 28 Jacob Bullock. Kerkvliet turned Bullock three times for four points in a rousing 16-0 technical fall (3:59).
The Nittany Lions rolled up a 27-10 takedown advantage in the dual, and scored 11 total bonus points.
No. 1 Penn State 35, Indiana 8
125: Jacob Moran (IU) tech. fall Marco Vespa, 17-2 (4:48); 133: #29 Henry Porter (IU) dec. Baylor Shunk, 9-7 (sv); 141: #5 Beau Bartlett (PSU) pinned Cayden Rooks, 0:12; 149: #13 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) major dec. #30 Graham Rooks, 17-5; 157: #9 Levi Haines (PSU) dec. Derek Gilcher, 8-2; 165: #8 Alex Facundo (PSU) major dec. Robert Major, 20-9; 174: #1 Carter Starocci (PSU) major dec. #15 D.J. Washington, 11-3; 184: Donovon Ball (PSU) dec. Clayton Fielden, 10-3; 197: #4 Max Dean (PSU) pinned Drayton Harris IND, 1:29; 285: #2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) tech. fall #28 Jacob Bullock IND, 16-0 (3:59).
Exhibition matches
149: David Evans (PSU) dec. Luke Baughman, 6-2; 157: Terrell Barraclough (PSU) major dec. Mason Alley, 17-4.