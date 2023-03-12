B10 Penn St Purdue Basketball

Penn State's Evan Mahaffey dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Purdue at the Big Ten men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Chicago.

 Erin Hooley - staff, AP

Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 will send the No. 10-seed Nittany Lions to Des Moines, Iowa, to face No. 7 Texas A&M in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff for Penn State’s tournament opener in the Midwest Region is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.

After beginning last week on the bubble, Penn State’s (22-13) postseason chances increased exponentially after going 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions earned wins against No. 7 (Illinois), No. 2 (Northwestern) and No. 3 (Indiana) seeds before falling, 67-65, to Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Texas A&M (25-9) lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament championship.Texas A&M marks the first SEC opponent for the Nittany Lions this season.

Penn State and Texas A&M have played four times historically, and the Aggies have won all four contests. The teams last played in 2017, when Texas A&M earned a 98-87 win against the Nittany Lions in Progressive Legends Classic.

The Texas A&M-Penn State winner will face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate on Saturday in the second round.

Other Midwest Region teams include No. 3 Xavier, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt and No. 14 Kennesaw State.

Penn State’s last NCAA Tournament appearance occurred in 2011. No. 7 Temple claimed a 66-64 win that season.

Trending Video