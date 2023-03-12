Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 will send the No. 10-seed Nittany Lions to Des Moines, Iowa, to face No. 7 Texas A&M in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff for Penn State’s tournament opener in the Midwest Region is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.
After beginning last week on the bubble, Penn State’s (22-13) postseason chances increased exponentially after going 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions earned wins against No. 7 (Illinois), No. 2 (Northwestern) and No. 3 (Indiana) seeds before falling, 67-65, to Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship.
Texas A&M (25-9) lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament championship.Texas A&M marks the first SEC opponent for the Nittany Lions this season.
Penn State and Texas A&M have played four times historically, and the Aggies have won all four contests. The teams last played in 2017, when Texas A&M earned a 98-87 win against the Nittany Lions in Progressive Legends Classic.
The Texas A&M-Penn State winner will face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate on Saturday in the second round.
Other Midwest Region teams include No. 3 Xavier, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt and No. 14 Kennesaw State.
Penn State’s last NCAA Tournament appearance occurred in 2011. No. 7 Temple claimed a 66-64 win that season.