Last week brought forth a trio of Class of 2024 football commitments for the Nittany Lions. According to 247Sports, Penn State now sits at No. 6 nationally in the outlet’s national class of 2024 rankings.
Three-star wide receiver Peter Gonzalez verbally committed last Friday, bringing Penn State’s 2024 haul to 20 members. Gonzalez is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout from Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic. He holds additional scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Miami (Florida), Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and other programs.
Two days before Gonzalez announced he would remain in the Commonwealth, Penn State received a verbal from four-star Philadelphia (Roman Catholic) wide receiver Tyseer Denmark. Last November, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Denmark committed to Oregon, but he decommitted from the Pac-12 program earlier this month in a move that netted the Nittany Lions the flip. The 247Sports Composite ranks Denmark as a four-star prospect and the top-ranked WR in the Commonwealth from the 2024 class. Denmark’s list of college offers includes Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.
Penn State’s flurry of signings last week ended with a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Josiah Brown. Listed by 247Sports as New York’s top-ranked overall class of 2024 prospect, Brown holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and other programs. Brown measures at 6-feet and 170 pounds. He currently attends Holy Trinity Diocesan in Hicksville, New York.