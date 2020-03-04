STATE COLLEGE — When Penn State’s men’s hockey team takes the ice at Pegula Ice Arena on March 14 for its Big Ten tournament semifinal, nearly three weeks will have passed since the Nittany Lions were in game action.
Penn State concluded its regular season almost two weeks ago, and after a trio of Big Ten teams lost one conference point each last weekend, the Nittany Lions were able to claim the regular-season Big Ten hockey title.
The accomplishment is the first for Penn State’s hockey program.
Monday afternoon, Penn State’s newest hardware rested on a table to the right of coach Guy Gadowsky during his weekly press conference.
“It means a whole lot of people are doing a lot of the right things — from the administration to the staff to the players,” Gadowsky said. “It means that we’re developing a really, really good program. So there are a lot of people who should be very proud of that.”
Penn State recorded a 20-10-4 overall record, going 12-8-4 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions posted a league-high 41 points to win the regular-season conference crown. Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota finished tied for second in the conference with 38 points each.
The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers, 3-2, on Feb. 22 in Penn State’s final game of the regular season.
As the No. 1 seed, Penn State will face the lowest-seeded winner of a best-of-three, first-round series. This weekend, No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Wisconson, No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 6 Michigan State and No. 4 Minnesota hosts No. 5 Notre Dame.
Penn State junior defenseman Cole Hults said the opportunity to play the semifinal in front of his home crowd is as essential as the three-week break.
“We have a great crowd as it is in the regular season. To think that it’s going to be more of the same energy in the playoffs is always exciting,” Hults said. “Especially when you have a chance to bring a Big Ten title at Pegula itself. I think having that opportunity is pretty special.”
Although Penn State closed out the regular season on Feb. 22, it wasn’t until this past weekend that they Nittany Lions knew they would maintain sole possession of the Big Ten regular-season title. Their hopes partially rested on the outcome of last Saturday’s Michigan-Minnesota match. The Wolverines defeated the Golden Gophers, 2-1, to solidify the Nittany Lions’ crown.
Penn State junior forward Alex Limoges said he gathered with several teammates over the weekend to watch games unfold.
“Everyone’s excited,” Limoges said. “We wanted to get this trophy, and we want home-ice advantage the rest of the way. It doesn’t matter who we play. It was fun watching everybody cheer for other teams and other players, but I don’t want to get used to that.”
The Nittany Lions advanced to the Big Ten championship last year, after playing in the first round, and then upsetting top-seeded Ohio State on the road.
Penn State senior goalie Peyton Jones said the Nittany Lions will use that experience this season.
“Just be ready,” Jones said. “We know that we have to be ready to go at all times. Playoff hockey is playoff hockey. Everyone has to be at their best all the time.”
To help prevent any possible slow starts when his team does take the ice, Gadowsky said the Nittany Lions haven’t looked at the extended break as extra time off. They’re practicing each day as if a game looms on the schedule.
“We’ve taken the philosophy that we hit the ice like we’re working,” Gadowsky said. “We’re not just coming out to have a good time and fill the day. They’re either going to be out of the rink or if they’re here, they’re going to be working. That’s the approach we take.”