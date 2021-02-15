The Daily Item
Carter Starocci upset the nation’s second-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds in No. 3 Penn State’s 18-13 win over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions (4-0 overall and Big Ten) gave coach Cael Sanderson his 200th dual meet victory. Sanderson is 200-26-2 overall in his 15th season, including a 44-10 mark in three years at Iowa State. He is 156-16-2 in 12 seasons at Penn State. Sanderson is also 86-11-1 in Big Ten dual meets.
Starocci, a freshman ranked No. 8 at 174, stunned the Wolverines’ Logan Massa with a four-point move in extra time. The bout went sudden victory tied 1-1, and, after a scoreless extra stanza, Massa chose down in his tie-breaker period. Starocci turned the Wolverine for four back points for a 5-1 lead. Starocci used a penalty point (illegal hold) and an escape point in his tie-breaker to punctuate his 7-1 win.
Penn State got a win from 125-pound true freshman Robert Howard in his collegiate debut, in a three-bout string of victories extended by Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Nick Lee (141), who are ranked No. 3 and No. 2 at their respective weights. Nittany Lions sophomore Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 3 at 184, essentially clinched the dual with a 10-5 victory over Michigan’s Jaden Bullock. Brooks’ win put Penn State up 18-6.
Ninth-ranked Brady Berge edge No. 8 Will Lewan, 3-1, at 157 for the Nittany Lions’ other win.
No. 3 Penn State 18, No. 2 Michigan 13
125: Robert Howard (PSU) dec. Jack Medley, 6-5; 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) dec. Dylan Ragusin, 9-2; 141: Nick Lee (PSU) dec. Drew Mattin, 10-4; 149: Kanen Storr (M) dec. Terrell Barraclough, 4-3; 157: Brady Berge (PSU) dec. Will Lewan, 3-1; 165: Cameron Amine (M) dec. Joe Lee, 4-1; 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) dec. Logan Massa, 7-1 (TB); 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) dec. Jaden Bullock, 10-5; 197: Myles Amine (M) dec. Michael Beard, 8-5; 285: Mason Parris (M) major dec. Seth Nevills, 12-2.
Records: Penn State (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten; Michigan (4-1, 4-1 B1G)
Other matches
184: Donovon Ball (PSU) major dec. Bobby Striggow, 12-4; 149: Beau Bartlett (PSU) dec. Cole Mattin, 8-4; 157: Nick Lombard (M) dec. Luke Gardner, 6-4 (sv); 165: Reece Hughes (M) dec. Konner Kraeszig, 5-2; 174: Creighton Edsell (PSU) dec. Max Maylor, 4-3.