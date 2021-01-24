STATE COLLEGE — Penn State won its second consecutive game as it defeated visiting Northwestern, 81-78, Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The win was Penn State’s fifth overall, and it marked the team’s fourth game in seven days.
“What I saw tonight was a bunch of guys really connected and really playing for each other, which is again something that we’ve been working toward,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said.
Izaiah Brockington paced all scorers with 21 points. He went 9-of-9 from the free-throw line, with his final two makes in the waning seconds giving the Nittany Lions the cushion they needed.
Seth Lundy turned in a 16-point night, while Myreon Jones added 15 points in the win.
John Harrar again led the Nittany Lions’ rebounding effort, as he ended with 10. Penn State (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) out-rebounded Northwestern, 38-25.
Jones provided the Nittany Lions with five quick points courtesy of a 3-pointer and a jumper within the final 20 seconds of the first half to send Penn State into intermission with a 38-33 lead.
Playing in front of his brother and Penn State assistant coach Talor Battle, Northwestern’s (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) Boo Buie poured in 11 points to match Brockington for a first-half high.
Penn State outrebounded Northwestern, 20-11, in the first half and connected on 12 of its 26 shots from the field (46.2%). After struggling early on, the Wildcats upped their shooting efficiency in the final five minutes of the period and finished the half at 42.9%.
The Nittany Lions extended their lead to nine points with 18:11 remaining. Northwestern responded by going on a 10-0 run over a little more than two minutes that pushed the Wildcats in front 45-44 with 16:27 to play. The lead was short-lived, though, as the Nittany Lions regained it with a Brockington jumper.
Penn State pushed its advantage to 57-51 before both teams exchanged leads.
“It was definitely frustrating when we did lose the lead, but that’s how the Big Ten is,” Brockington said. “No matter how much of a lead you have, teams aren’t just going to give up. Teams aren’t going to lay down and die.”
Lundy gave Penn State a 74-73 lead with two free throws, and Brockington following a Northwestern turnover on the following possession with a layup at the 2:51 mark that stretched the lead to three points via a 7-0 run by the Nittany Lions.
Jamari Wheeler’s 3-pointer put Penn State up 79-73 with about a minute left. Northwestern hit its 11th 3-pointer of the game with under 20 seconds to play to trim the deficit to three points.
The Wildcats then fouled Penn State’s Sam Sessoms and Jones on back-to-back possessions. The Nittany Lions both missed the front end the one-and-one situations.
The Wildcats went to the free-throw line down three, and Miller Kopp converted two shots. Northwestern fouled Brockington on the ensuing inbounds pass, and Brockington made both fouls to preserve the victory.
Kopp finished with 19 points for the Wildcats. Buie added 18.
Penn State was without Myles Dread for the second consecutive game. Dread suffered a shoulder injury against Illinois on Tuesday.
“We just accepted the challenge,” Brockington said of Saturday’s win. “We have to be out there giving our all. No matter what, we can’t use anything as an excuse.”